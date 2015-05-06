Gordon Shrigley: Practising artist and electoral candidate for his Campaign party in Hackney South and Shoreditch

An artist who has been concerned with concepts related to the line for more than 20 years, Shrigley explains why he is now working with performance

Shrigley’s interests are eclectic, and his practice addresses a broad field of inquiry – while publishing other artists’ work (in print, film and audio), his own practice has been concerned with making work related to the language of line and invented narratives that posit alternative realities. Now he is standing as an electoral candidate for his Campaign party in Hackney South and Shoreditch. We visited Shrigley in his east London studio, where he talked to us about his primary concerns.

Artist Gordon Shrigley has entered the fray for the 2015 general election, standing against sitting Labour MP Meg Hillier as a candidate for the Campaign party in Hackney South and Shoreditch

Shrigley shows us round the exhibition that is also his campaign room ‘Project for an unidentified political object’ at the IMT gallery. Constructing a nexus of ideas from politics, space travel, and Utopian and Cosmism philosophy, Shrigley begins by telling us ‘Campaign is about the space of the imagination’, he goes on to explain the thinking around this current work and his position as an artist candidate for the upcoming election.

Gordon Shrigley: Project for an Unidentified Political Object

IMT Gallery, London

5 April – 10 May 2015

Interview and film by MK Palomar.