Celebrating the first stages of restoration of the Ghent Altarpiece, as well as the incredible academic knowledge, innovation and artistic precision of the first learned painter in northern Europe, this once-in-a-lifetime exhibition brings together half of Jan van Eyck’s known works

Museum focuses on the history of institutional critique and its contemporary manifestations, but fails to scrutinise its own curatorial practices.

The London-based Filipino artist talks about The Collection of Jane Ryan & William Saunders, 3D replicas of some of the $21m haul of jewels amassed by Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos, and why the underlying narrative throughout this project is the act of grieving.

In this truly hopeful, reflective group show, international artists explore alternative worlds and ways of living.

One of the UK’s leading curators, Dumas talks about women in the art world, the trials and triumphs of curatorial life, the differences between working in the US and the UK, and Van Gogh, Cezanne, Degas, and Picasso – the subject of her latest exhibition, about to open at the Royal Academy.

A diverting exhibition at Musée d’Orsay explores the influential art criticism of the quintessential decadent writer, helped – and hindered – by the contemporary Italian artist Vezzoli.

The Jewish painter escaped Nazi persecution in his native Austria and moved to Cornwall, but his haunting art is testament to the mental torment that pursued him.

Studio International spoke to Waterston ahead of the opening of his installation Filthy Lucre: Whistler’s Peacock Room Reimagined, at the Victoria & Albert Museum, London.

The artist explains the lengths he must go to in order to create his signature graphite ‘floor drawings’ and talks about his latest exhibition, at Massimo de Carlo , Milan, based on the legendary 1965 Cambridge debate about race between James Baldwin and William F Buckley Jr.

Deities and emperors decay and crystallise in the American artist-designer’s enjoyable exhibition at Perrotin Paris.

Photographer An-My Lê talks about her project Silent General and the personal and political tensions that run though her work.

Not Vital: SCARCH Is there another living artist who has reimagined what architecture is or does quite so comprehensively as Vital?.

Ruth Asawa: A Line Can Go Anywhere Asawa, who was known for weaving sculptures with wire and studying at Black Mountain College under Josef Albers and Buckminster Fuller, is featured in this first UK solo show.

Unbound: Visionary Women Collecting Textiles This fascinating and engaging exhibition puts the idea of female collectors at the heart of a social and cultural history of textiles.

Alexandra Haeseker: The Botanist’s Daughter Haeseker’s prints of the eco system that is often invisible to our eyes, below our feet, highlight how the destruction of fragile life forms can impact on our own lives.

Saad Qureshi: Something About Paradise Step into a fantastical dreamworld as you explore Qureshi’s mindscape inspired by stories British people have told him of how they imagine paradise.

In the Land of the Gods. Marc Chagall and the Greek World This colourful exhibition explores the influences of the Hellenic world and its Bacchanalian myths on the Jewish artist of folklore, circus, and biblical tales.

Francesco Clemente: Pastels A career-spanning selection of pastels by the transavantguardia stalwart is best when at its most whimsical and extempore.