Gordon Shrigley: ‘What I’m doing now is a form of performance art that combines the space of the gallery with the standard tropes of politics’

An artist who has been concerned with concepts related to the line for more than 20 years, Gordon Shrigley explains why he is now working with performance

Practising artist Gordon Shrigley’s interests are eclectic, and his practice addresses a broad field of inquiry – while publishing other artists’ work (in print, film and audio), his own practice has been concerned with making work related to the language of line and invented narratives that posit alternative realities. Now he is standing as an electoral candidate for his Campaign party in Hackney South and Shoreditch. We visited Shrigley in his east London studio, where he talked to us about his primary concerns.

Gordon Shrigley: Project for an Unidentified Political Object

IMT Gallery, London

5 April – 10 May 2015

Interview and film by MK Palomar.