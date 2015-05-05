Click on the pictures below to enlarge
Image Music Text: Andrew Gillespie, Andrew Lacon, Joanne Masding
Gordon Shrigley: ‘I wanted to use the possibilities of fine art to create an ambiguous utopian space’
Gordon Shrigley: ‘Will Peck and I had lots of conversations about what the form of a residency is’
Andrew Hewish: ‘To introduce drawing as a category automatically produces interesting ways of thinking’
Practising artist Gordon Shrigley’s interests are eclectic, and his practice addresses a broad field of inquiry – while publishing other artists’ work (in print, film and audio), his own practice has been concerned with making work related to the language of line and invented narratives that posit alternative realities. Now he is standing as an electoral candidate for his Campaign party in Hackney South and Shoreditch. We visited Shrigley in his east London studio, where he talked to us about his primary concerns.
Gordon Shrigley: Project for an Unidentified Political Object
IMT Gallery, London
5 April – 10 May 2015
Interview and film by MK Palomar.