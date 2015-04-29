Gordon Shrigley: ‘Will Peck and I had lots of conversations about what the form of a residency is’

Will Peck, a recent graduate, and Gordon Shrigley, artist, (Gordon has various strings to his bow and asked me to describe him solely as ‘an artist’) talk about their collaborative residency at C4RD

Under a new scheme at C4RD, artist and recent graduate Will Peck and artist Gordon Shrigley, currently standing in the general election for the Campaign Party in Hackney South and Shoreditch, worked together in a collaborative residency. We asked Peck and Shrigley to talk to us about how they negotiated this shared creative space

Interview and film by MK Palomar