Artist Andrew Hewish founded C4RD, the Centre for Recent Drawing, ‘on the smell of an oil rag’ in a studio in Bethnal Green in east London in 2004. A member of the museum association of the UK and a UK charity, C4RD was founded as an artist project to encourage independent and non-commercial production, by providing space for a broad variety of drawing practices in public exhibitions, residencies – both inhouse and online – and talks and publications

We asked Andrew Hewish to outline the thinking behind this space for drawing, and to tell us about some of the exhibitions and events that have taken place there over the past 10 years.

Will Peck, a recent graduate, and Gordon Shrigley, artist, (Gordon has various strings to his bow and asked me to describe him solely as ‘an artist’) talk about their collaborative residency at C4RD.

Under a new scheme at C4RD, artist and recent graduate Will Peck and artist Gordon Shrigley, currently standing in the general election for the Campaign Party in Hackney South and Shoreditch, worked together in a collaborative residency. We asked Peck and Shrigley to talk to us about how they negotiated this shared creative space

Artist and C4RD director Andrew Hewish discusses how he makes objects and paintings using a broad variety of materials.

We visited Hewish’s studio and talked to him about the different processes he employs, and the thinking behind his creative practice.

