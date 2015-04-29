Click on the pictures below to enlarge
Regine Bartsch: ‘I’m drawn to these places where many people have lived before’
Bob and Roberta Smith: ‘Put all those rotten politicians under pressure – that’s what we should do’
Gordon Shrigley: ‘I wanted to use the possibilities of fine art to create an ambiguous utopian space’
Gordon Shrigley: ‘What I’m doing now is a form of performance art that combines the space of the gallery with the standard tropes of politics’
Andrew Hewish: ‘I’m interested in a process of drift, where things are allowed to happen’
Gordon Shrigley: ‘Will Peck and I had lots of conversations about what the form of a residency is’
We asked Andrew Hewish to outline the thinking behind this space for drawing, and to tell us about some of the exhibitions and events that have taken place there over the past 10 years.
Will Peck, a recent graduate, and Gordon Shrigley, artist, (Gordon has various strings to his bow and asked me to describe him solely as ‘an artist’) talk about their collaborative residency at C4RD.
Under a new scheme at C4RD, artist and recent graduate Will Peck and artist Gordon Shrigley, currently standing in the general election for the Campaign Party in Hackney South and Shoreditch, worked together in a collaborative residency. We asked Peck and Shrigley to talk to us about how they negotiated this shared creative space
Artist and C4RD director Andrew Hewish discusses how he makes objects and paintings using a broad variety of materials.
We visited Hewish’s studio and talked to him about the different processes he employs, and the thinking behind his creative practice.
Interviews and films by MK Palomar