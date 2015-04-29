Andrew Hewish: ‘To introduce drawing as a category automatically produces interesting ways of thinking’

Artist Andrew Hewish founded C4RD, the Centre for Recent Drawing, ‘on the smell of an oil rag’ in a studio in Bethnal Green in east London in 2004

A member of the museum association of the UK and a UK charity, C4rd (the Centre for Recent Drawing) was founded as an artist project to encourage independent and non-commercial production, by providing space for a broad variety of drawing practices in public exhibitions, residencies – both inhouse and online – and talks and publications. We asked Andrew Hewish to outline the thinking behind this space for drawing, and to tell us about some of the exhibitions and events that have taken place there over the past 10 years.

Interview and film by MK Palomar