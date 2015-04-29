Click on the pictures below to enlarge
Regine Bartsch: ‘I’m drawn to these places where many people have lived before’
Gordon Shrigley: ‘I wanted to use the possibilities of fine art to create an ambiguous utopian space’
Gordon Shrigley: ‘What I’m doing now is a form of performance art that combines the space of the gallery with the standard tropes of politics’
Andrew Hewish: ‘I’m interested in a process of drift, where things are allowed to happen’
Gordon Shrigley: ‘Will Peck and I had lots of conversations about what the form of a residency is’
A member of the museum association of the UK and a UK charity, C4rd (the Centre for Recent Drawing) was founded as an artist project to encourage independent and non-commercial production, by providing space for a broad variety of drawing practices in public exhibitions, residencies – both inhouse and online – and talks and publications. We asked Andrew Hewish to outline the thinking behind this space for drawing, and to tell us about some of the exhibitions and events that have taken place there over the past 10 years.
Interview and film by MK Palomar