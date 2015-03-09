logo studio international
Published 09/03/2015 email E-MAIL print PRINT

Click on the pictures below to enlarge

Click on the picture below to watch the video

Andrea Mason: ‘If I had to be categorised really simply … I am an artist who writes’

Artist and writer Andrea Mason talked to us from her studio in Camberwell, south London about Literary Kitchen, the creative writing enterprise she founded, her collaboration with Philippe Bradshaw and the inspirations behind her current research and writing as art practice

Part one: On writing as art practice, and Andrea and Philippe: working with Philippe Bradshaw

Part two: Andrea Mason – an artist who writes, and Literary Kitchen

Andrea Mason, who is currently undertaking a PhD in creative writing at Goldsmiths, began her career as a visual artist, in collaboration with her then partner Philippe Bradshaw, whom she met in 1986. At the time, Bradshaw was studying fine art at Goldsmiths and Mason was studying German and Russian at King’s College London.

Mason’s collaborative and solo works have been exhibited throughout the UK; she has contributed to conferences and publications, and recently founded the creative writing enterprise Literary Kitchen. Awarded the UCL Advances Bright Ideas award in 2011, Literary Kitchen has grown out of Mason’s own practice, providing courses, events and mentoring to develop new writing. In 2014, she organised the inaugural Literary Kitchen Festival in Peckham, south London, which is now an annual event.

Interview and film by MK Palomar.



studio international logo
Copyright © 1893–2017 Studio International Foundation.

The title Studio International is the property of the
Studio International Foundation and, together with
the content, are bound by copyright. All rights reserved.
studio international cover 1894
Home About Studio
Archive Yearbooks
Interviews Contributors
Video Cybernetic Serendipity
CyberArt Contact us
twitter facebook RSS feed instagram

Studio International is published by:
the Studio International Foundation, PO Box 1545,
New York, NY 10021-0043, USA