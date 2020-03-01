Nick Hornby. Photo courtesy of the artist.
Nick Hornby – interview: ‘Liquefied photography is magical and mysterious’
Nick Hornby talks about his shift from art history to personal histories, and combining analogue and digital processes to create photo-sculptural objects
Leola Pettway and Qunnie Pettway working at the Freedom Quilting Bee. Courtesy Souls Grown Deep Foundation and Alison Jacques Gallery, London.
The Gee’s Bend Quiltmakers
Quilts from three generations of African American makers in a remote Alabama community demonstrate great skill in deployment of form and colour and a strong collective aesthetic.
Sara Barker talking to Studio International via Zoom, January 2020.
Sara Barker – interview: ‘I tackle sculpture from the position of painting and vice versa’
Glasgow-based Sara Barker talks about how the pandemic has affected her practice and her exhibition, undo the knot, currently on show at CAMPLE LINE.
Michael Visocchi. Photo: Adam Proctor.
Michael Visocchi – interview
Scottish artist Michael Visocchi talks about his commission to create a sculpture for South Georgia, one of the most isolated places on Earth, the pandemic and 77 crosses he is – willingly – bearing.
Luiz Zerbini (2020). Courtesy Luiz Zerbini and Stephen Friedman Gallery, London. Photo: Pat Kilgore.
Luiz Zerbini – interview: ‘I treat a painting as an oracle’
Ahead of his delayed new exhibition at Stephen Friedman Gallery, Brazilian painter Luiz Zerbini discusses urbanity and nature, the power of geometry and the secret life of paintings.
Jordan Baseman, 2019. Courtesy of the artist and Matt's Gallery, London.
Jordan Baseman on turning mastectomy tattoos into the subject of a cartoon – interview
Dealing with everything from embalming to post cancer surgery tattoos, Jordan Baseman’s films seek to explore difficult subjects with wit and honesty.
Moynihan Train Hall, Manhattan, 2020. Photo: Nicholas Knight, courtesy Empire State Development.
Moynihan Train Hall: splendour for the masses
Wrought of sheer will, the Moynihan Train Hall, a radiant new gateway to Manhattan, addresses past, present and future with bravura engineering, lighting, and art.
Christine and Jennifer Binnie. Photo: © Rosie Powell.
Christine and Jennifer Binnie – interview
Artist sisters Christine and Jennifer Binnie talk about their joint curation of an exhibition from the Towner Collection, returning to East Sussex, where they were raised, and life and work during lockdown.
Sarah Wood, Renaissance. Still from Here is Elsewhere, 2020. © Sarah Wood.
Sarah Wood – interview: ‘At the moment we all want to gather around stories, so I think art is going to be quite important in the future and I hope we value it’
Sarah Wood talks about what lockdown has taught her and how making her latest film piece has challenged the way she works.
Young Poland Book: The Polish Arts and Crafts Movement, 1980-1918. Edited by Julia Griffin and Andrzej Szczerski. Published by Lund Humphries.
Young Poland: The Polish Arts and Crafts Movement, 1890-1918 – book review
The range of work to emerge from the Young Poland movement is staggering and this well-researched, beautifully illustrated book covers everything from furniture and textiles to wood carvings and toys, as well as interiors and paintings.
Jim Dine. © the artist.
Jim Dine – interview: ‘I never stop looking. I never stop examining. I never stop inventing from what I see’
Jim Dine talks about his six-decade-long career, his various mediums of expression, his use of Pinocchio as a metaphor for art, and how he will never give up on a work.
Vasily Kandinsky. Landscape with Factory Chimney (Landschaft mit Fabrikschornstein), 1910. Oil on canvas, 66 × 81.9 cm. Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, Solomon R. Guggenheim Founding Collection, By gift 41.504. © Vasily Kandinsky, VEGAP, Bilbao, 2020.
Kandinsky | Guggenheim Bilbao
With 62 of Kandinsky’s paintings and works on paper, this exhibition charts the development of his style as he attempted to free painting from its ties to the natural world.
Shaping the World: Sculpture from Pre-History to Now, by Antony Gormley and Martin Gayford. Published by Thames & Hudson; Antony Gormley, Another Place, 1997. Permanent installation, Crosby Beach, Merseyside, England. A Sefton Metropolitan Borough Council Commission. Photo: Stephen White. © the artist.
Shaping the World: Sculpture from Prehistory to Now – book review
This is a fascinating account of conversations between Antony Gormley and the art critic Martin Gayford, over almost 20 years, about sculpture, from Iraqi palaces built in 860BC through totem poles to Richard Serra’s Backdoor Pipeline of 2010.
Genesis, a floating faith space, designed by architects Denizen Works. Photo: Gilbert McCarragher.
Genesis, a floating church, by Denizen Works
Elements of care and craftsmanship link Genesis, a floating faith space on a traditional narrowboat, to ancient and rural church typologies. Designed by the architects Denizen Works, it will support communities on and around east London’s canals.
Abigail DeVille. ​Light of Freedom, 2020. Welded steel, cabling, rusted metal bell, mannequin arms, metal scaffolding, wood, 156 x 96 x 96 inches approximately. Collection the artist. Madison Square Park Conservancy, New York. Photo: Andy Romer.
Abigail DeVille: Light of Freedom
In the year that has seen the Black Lives Matter movement and the questioning of what public statues should represent, Abigail DeVille’s symbolic installation is particularly timely.
Jenn Nkiru, Project Art Works, Hannah Quinlan and Rosie Hastings, Larissa Sansour, Michelle Williams Gamaker and Andrea Luka Zimmerman. The Film London Jarman Award 2020 shortlist.
The Film London Jarman Award 2020
After a challenging year in view of the global pandemic, the prize named after the legendary film-maker Derek Jarman applauds six very different artists. And, for the first time in its history, the award has been split between those shortlisted.
Brian Dawn Chalkley. Antonin Artaud on the beach, 2020. Pencil, felt tip and thread on cotton pillow case, 75 x 45 cm.
Brian Dawn Chalkley: The Untold Depth of Savagery
Brian Dawn Chalkley’s alter ego, Dawn, has sketched a world of androgynous figures with guns in seaside landscapes, on to pillowcases, in a continuing exploration of gender and sexuality.
Katharina Grosse.
Katharina Grosse – interview: ‘My eyes are my most important tools’
Katharina Grosse talks about the importance of layering, colour and bodily intelligence in her painting practice, and her work on show at the Fondazione Merz in Turin, which is inspired by the medieval tale of Perceval and the Black Knight.
The 20 best art books of 2020
With many galleries and museums shut, art books have become more important than ever. Here are 20 of the best to appear this year.
Night Garden (Inverleith House, RBGE Edinburgh), Wendy McMurdo, 2020. Photo: Tom Nolan
Emma Nicolson of Inverleith House: ‘Art institutions can highlight the devastating effects humans have had on the planet’
The head of creative programmes at Inverleith House at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh plans to transform it into ‘Climate House’, involving artists in everything from global science and conservation projects to working with local gardening programmes.
Kiliii Yuyan, Umiaq and north wind during spring whaling. Inkjet print, 2019. © Kiliii Yuyan.
Arctic: Culture and Climate
The British Museum’s latest exhibition explores the cultures of the Arctic and the many ingenious ways people have made it their home.
Trulee Hall. Photo courtesy of the artist.
Trulee Hall – interview: ‘When I say “whore”, I wouldn’t say that it’s a bad word’
Trulee Hall talks about her multimedia practice, her views on sex and voyeurism, and how she hopes her giant, golden corn-on-the-cobs and dancing, milk-squirting boobs will offer visitors a new experience.
Haegue Yang in her exhibition When The Year 2000 Comes at Kukje Gallery, Seoul, 2019 © Haegue Yang, courtesy Kukje Gallery, Seoul. Photo: Chunho An.
Haegue Yang: Strange Attractors
Connections both cosmic and corporeal are woven throughout Haegue Yang’s sculptures, collages and wallpaper in an immersive mixture that stimulates both eye and brain.
Trinity Buoy Wharf Drawing Prize 2020, installation view Cooper Gallery. 2020. Photo: Eoin Carey. Courtesy Cooper Gallery DJCAD and Trinity Buoy Wharf Drawing Prize.
Trinity Buoy Wharf Drawing Prize 2020
This year, the 25th anniversary of the prize, the exhibition contains 71 works, many coloured by the global pandemic that has affected us all.
Robert Smithson: Hypothetical Islands, installation view, Marian Goodman Gallery, London. Photo: Lewis Ronald.
Robert Smithson: Hypothetical Islands
With works largely drawn from the collection of his wife, Nancy Holt, Smithson’s hypothetical islands are here brought to life through drawing, sculpture and film.
School groups at the Eva Hesse exhibition, 4 May – 17 June 1979, Whitechapel Gallery. Whitechapel Gallery Archive.
Exercising Freedom: Encounters with Art, Artists and Communities
Drawing on archival material, this fascinating exhibition looks at the Whitechapel Gallery’s pioneering role in setting up an education department and engaging with its local schools and communities.
Art by Remote: Art Basel Miami Beach
With pandemic closing the Convention Center and  moving ABMB online, Miami’s hottest art fair both took place and didn’t.
Monica von Schmalensee.
Monica von Schmalensee – interview: ‘Architecture is an instrument for creating a better quality of life’
Von Schmalensee, former CEO and now partner of White Arkitekter, has advised the Swedish government and London’s mayor. She talks here about her passion for sustainability in cities and the effect the pandemic may have.
Susie MacMurray.
Susie MacMurray – interview: ‘A feather is never just a feather, and a fishhook is never just a fishhook’
Susie MacMurray talks about how she uses art to raise questions rather than make statements, and about her love of magic, alchemy and fairytales.
Tracey Emin, It was just a kiss, 2010 (photography of original 2010 work). Neon lights, 57.7 × 97.3 cm. Private collection. © Tracey Emin. All rights reserved, DACS/Artimage 2020. Image courtesy the artist.
Sin
A compact, but rich exhibition at the National Gallery finds moral transgression at the core of western art history.
Lucy McKenzie, Global Joy II, 2001. Acrylic and graphite on canvas, 122 x 122 cm. Collection Alexander Schröder. © Lucy McKenzie. Photo: Lothar Schnepf. Courtesy of the artist; Galerie Buchholz, Cologne/Berlin/New York; and Cabinet, London.
Lucy McKenzie: Prime Suspect
A mid-career survey of the Brussels-based Scottish artist conceals big questions in illusionistic marvels.
