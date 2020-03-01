The Gee’s Bend Quiltmakers Quilts from three generations of African American makers in a remote Alabama community demonstrate great skill in deployment of form and colour and a strong collective aesthetic.

Sara Barker – interview: ‘I tackle sculpture from the position of painting and vice versa’ Glasgow-based Sara Barker talks about how the pandemic has affected her practice and her exhibition, undo the knot, currently on show at CAMPLE LINE.

Michael Visocchi – interview Scottish artist Michael Visocchi talks about his commission to create a sculpture for South Georgia, one of the most isolated places on Earth, the pandemic and 77 crosses he is – willingly – bearing.

Luiz Zerbini – interview: ‘I treat a painting as an oracle’ Ahead of his delayed new exhibition at Stephen Friedman Gallery, Brazilian painter Luiz Zerbini discusses urbanity and nature, the power of geometry and the secret life of paintings.

Jordan Baseman on turning mastectomy tattoos into the subject of a cartoon – interview Dealing with everything from embalming to post cancer surgery tattoos, Jordan Baseman’s films seek to explore difficult subjects with wit and honesty.

Moynihan Train Hall: splendour for the masses Wrought of sheer will, the Moynihan Train Hall, a radiant new gateway to Manhattan, addresses past, present and future with bravura engineering, lighting, and art.

Christine and Jennifer Binnie – interview Artist sisters Christine and Jennifer Binnie talk about their joint curation of an exhibition from the Towner Collection, returning to East Sussex, where they were raised, and life and work during lockdown.

Young Poland: The Polish Arts and Crafts Movement, 1890-1918 – book review The range of work to emerge from the Young Poland movement is staggering and this well-researched, beautifully illustrated book covers everything from furniture and textiles to wood carvings and toys, as well as interiors and paintings.

Kandinsky | Guggenheim Bilbao With 62 of Kandinsky’s paintings and works on paper, this exhibition charts the development of his style as he attempted to free painting from its ties to the natural world.

Shaping the World: Sculpture from Prehistory to Now – book review This is a fascinating account of conversations between Antony Gormley and the art critic Martin Gayford, over almost 20 years, about sculpture, from Iraqi palaces built in 860BC through totem poles to Richard Serra’s Backdoor Pipeline of 2010.

Genesis, a floating church, by Denizen Works Elements of care and craftsmanship link Genesis, a floating faith space on a traditional narrowboat, to ancient and rural church typologies. Designed by the architects Denizen Works, it will support communities on and around east London’s canals.

Abigail DeVille: Light of Freedom In the year that has seen the Black Lives Matter movement and the questioning of what public statues should represent, Abigail DeVille’s symbolic installation is particularly timely.

The Film London Jarman Award 2020 After a challenging year in view of the global pandemic, the prize named after the legendary film-maker Derek Jarman applauds six very different artists. And, for the first time in its history, the award has been split between those shortlisted.

Brian Dawn Chalkley: The Untold Depth of Savagery Brian Dawn Chalkley’s alter ego, Dawn, has sketched a world of androgynous figures with guns in seaside landscapes, on to pillowcases, in a continuing exploration of gender and sexuality.

Katharina Grosse – interview: ‘My eyes are my most important tools’ Katharina Grosse talks about the importance of layering, colour and bodily intelligence in her painting practice, and her work on show at the Fondazione Merz in Turin, which is inspired by the medieval tale of Perceval and the Black Knight.

The 20 best art books of 2020 With many galleries and museums shut, art books have become more important than ever. Here are 20 of the best to appear this year.

Emma Nicolson of Inverleith House: ‘Art institutions can highlight the devastating effects humans have had on the planet’ The head of creative programmes at Inverleith House at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh plans to transform it into ‘Climate House’, involving artists in everything from global science and conservation projects to working with local gardening programmes.

Arctic: Culture and Climate The British Museum’s latest exhibition explores the cultures of the Arctic and the many ingenious ways people have made it their home.

Trulee Hall – interview: ‘When I say “whore”, I wouldn’t say that it’s a bad word’ Trulee Hall talks about her multimedia practice, her views on sex and voyeurism, and how she hopes her giant, golden corn-on-the-cobs and dancing, milk-squirting boobs will offer visitors a new experience.

Haegue Yang: Strange Attractors Connections both cosmic and corporeal are woven throughout Haegue Yang’s sculptures, collages and wallpaper in an immersive mixture that stimulates both eye and brain.

Trinity Buoy Wharf Drawing Prize 2020 This year, the 25th anniversary of the prize, the exhibition contains 71 works, many coloured by the global pandemic that has affected us all.

Robert Smithson: Hypothetical Islands With works largely drawn from the collection of his wife, Nancy Holt, Smithson’s hypothetical islands are here brought to life through drawing, sculpture and film.

Exercising Freedom: Encounters with Art, Artists and Communities Drawing on archival material, this fascinating exhibition looks at the Whitechapel Gallery’s pioneering role in setting up an education department and engaging with its local schools and communities.

Art by Remote: Art Basel Miami Beach With pandemic closing the Convention Center and moving ABMB online, Miami’s hottest art fair both took place and didn’t.

Monica von Schmalensee – interview: ‘Architecture is an instrument for creating a better quality of life’ Von Schmalensee, former CEO and now partner of White Arkitekter, has advised the Swedish government and London’s mayor. She talks here about her passion for sustainability in cities and the effect the pandemic may have.

Sin A compact, but rich exhibition at the National Gallery finds moral transgression at the core of western art history.