logo studio international
Published 10/09/2014 email E-MAIL print PRINT

Click on the pictures below to enlarge

Click on the picture below to watch the video

Pablo Bronstein: interview

Pablo Bronstein, whose Sketches for Regency Living graced the walls of the ICA in London this summer, has brought to life a sculpture based on the ideas of 18th-century architect Nicholas Hawksmoor. Bronstein’s creation is a grey beach hut, next to an empty container, with a non-functioning lighthouse extending above – and he explains to us why he hates beach huts and all things about them.

Pablo Bronstein, Beach Hut in the Style of Nicholas Hawksmoor
Folkestone Triennial
30 August – 2 November 2014

Interview by ANNA McNAY
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY

 



studio international logo
Copyright © 1893–2017 Studio International Foundation.

The title Studio International is the property of the
Studio International Foundation and, together with
the content, are bound by copyright. All rights reserved.
studio international cover 1894
Home About Studio
Archive Yearbooks
Interviews Contributors
Video Cybernetic Serendipity
CyberArt Contact us
twitter facebook RSS feed instagram

Studio International is published by:
the Studio International Foundation, PO Box 1545,
New York, NY 10021-0043, USA