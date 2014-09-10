logo studio international
rootoftwo (John Marshall and Cezanne Charles): interview

The work of rootoftwo also responds to anxiety, but by measuring social media and people’s response to, and production of, fear on the internet. Five Whithervanes, at locations across town, spin and light up in different colours, according to the messages they are picking up. The artists explain to us how the system works and how visitors – and even those across the globe – can interact and have an impact on the Whithervanes’ activity.

rootoftwo, Whithervanes
Folkestone Triennial
30 August – 2 November 2014

Interviews by ANNA McNAY
