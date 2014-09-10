logo studio international
Jyll Bradley: interview

Jyll Bradley, a native of Folkestone, has returned to the town to create a wonderful homage to the Kentish hop gardens with which she grew up. Her work invites viewers to walk among the strings and green Plexiglas and neon poles and to enjoy three very different views across town. Constructed on the site of the old gasworks, the circular form also makes reference to the gasometer that once stood in this place.

Jyll Bradley, Green Light (for M.R.)
Folkestone Triennial
30 August – 2 November 2014

Interview by ANNA McNAY
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY

 



