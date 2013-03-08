logo studio international
Lichtenstein: A Retrospective

Tate Modern, London
21 February – 27 May 2013

Written and presented by ANNA McNAY
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY

Coming on to the art scene at the height of Abstract Expressionism, Roy Lichtenstein (1923-1997) was to introduce yet another curve in the road into the history of art in the 20th century.

Readily admitting that “brushstrokes in painting convey a sense of grand gesture,” the artist, renowned for his works based on comic strips, advertising imagery, and hand-painted Benday dots, went on to correct that “in my hands, the brushstroke becomes the depiction of a grand gesture.”

The exhibition currently on show at Tate Modern, the first major Lichtenstein retrospective for 20 years, displaying over 125 of his paintings and sculptures, gives both space and credence to the study of his work as seeking to examine the meaning of artistic representation in an age of burgeoning mass reproduction.



