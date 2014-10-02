logo studio international
Nanda Vigo: interview

A pioneer in modern Italian art, Nanda Vigo has continually skirted the confines of design, architecture and installation to compelling effect, in her own practice, as well as in her collaborations with other radical figures such as Lucio Fontana and Giò Ponti.

Often characterised by an attention to the phenomenological effects of light and space, Vigo's oeuvre ranges from mind-bending interiors, enigmatic light sculptures and futuristic cemetery designs.

On the occasion of her London exhibition of Chronotopes at the Mayor Gallery, and in anticipation of the forthcoming Zero survey at the Guggenheim New York, Studio International spoke to Vigo about her singular career, intense relationship with Piero Manzoni and enduring spirit of research.

Nanda Vigo: Chronotopes
The Mayor Gallery
London
10 September – 24 October 2014

ZERO: Countdown to Tomorrow, 1950s–60s
Guggenheim New York
10 October 2014 – 7 January 2015

Interview by ANGERIA RIGAMONTI dI CUTÒ
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY



