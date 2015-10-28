British Art Show 8
Now in its eighth year, the British Art Show is the largest and most ambitious touring exhibition of contemporary art in the UK, bringing together emerging artists worth watching with those who have been working for three or four decades. Ryan Gander, who lives and works in Suffolk and London, is displaying a range of works including sculpture, film and a wallpapered diorama, comprising notes he makes to himself on his studio walls. His carved pieces explore the concept of still life, like Prouvost’s, bringing together improbable objects into imaginary dialogues.
British Art Show 8
Leeds Art Gallery
9 October 2015 – 10 January 2016
Interview by ANNA McNAY
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY