Mark Wallinger: ‘I’m reversing what happens at Madame Tussauds’
Simon Patterson: ‘It’s about you filling in the gaps … the viewer completes the work and keeps changing it’
Anthea Hamilton: ‘There is something quite liberating about knowing that you can’t always resolve things because it gives you the freedom to go for it’
James Richards: ‘I was really into making an exhibition space where there would be nothing to look at’
Simon Starling: ‘A little knowledge is a powerful thing, and too much knowledge can stifle creativity’
Elizabeth Price: ‘I’m interested in music and the voice because it brings a very different sensual and emotional register to the work’
Mark Wallinger: ‘Even the ugliest mark, with symmetry, gains some kind of élan’
Anthony Engi Meacock: ‘Bringing creative practice out of the art bubble and into a wider context is a really interesting thing’
With a curatorial focus this year on collaboration, BAS8 has provided Phillips with an opportunity to run community print workshops and create a publication based on the Irregular Bulletin, a newsletter produced in the late 50s/early 60s by radical educator and artist Corita Kent and her colleague, Sister Magdalene Mary.
British Art Show 8
Leeds Art Gallery
9 October 2015 – 10 January 2016
Interview by ANNA McNAY
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY