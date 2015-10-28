Click on the pictures below to enlarge
His participatory project, Post Forma, has been commissioned by Yorkshire Festival and Hayward Touring, in partnership with Yorkshire Sculpture Triangle and Arts Council England’s Strategic Touring Programme. Gamper’s mixture of craft, design and art – furniture-making, cobbling, weaving and bookbinding – fits this year’s curatorial emphasis on materiality and the importance of objects, not just as objects, but as vehicles for narratives.
British Art Show 8
Leeds Art Gallery
9 October 2015 – 10 January 2016
Interview by ANNA McNAY
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY