British Art Show 8

Now in its eighth year, the British Art Show is the largest and most ambitious touring exhibition of contemporary art in the UK, bringing together emerging artists worth watching with those who have been working for three or four decades. Martino Gamper is a London-based Italian designer who describes his artisanal approach as “conceptual and functional”.

His participatory project, Post Forma, has been commissioned by Yorkshire Festival and Hayward Touring, in partnership with Yorkshire Sculpture Triangle and Arts Council England’s Strategic Touring Programme. Gamper’s mixture of craft, design and art – furniture-making, cobbling, weaving and bookbinding – fits this year’s curatorial emphasis on materiality and the importance of objects, not just as objects, but as vehicles for narratives.

Leeds Art Gallery
9 October 2015 – 10 January 2016

Interview by ANNA McNAY
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY



