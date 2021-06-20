Exhibition Cuttings, curated by Mathieu Copeland

Nurturing Exhibitions, 2021. Six music compositions by Phill Niblock, soil and the Amanatsu orange sapling from Masanobu Fukuoka Natural Farm, wooden pedestals, speakers, wooden benches, wooden planter, acrylic case, water, sunlight. Photo copyright Nacása & Partners Inc / Courtesy of Fondation d’entreprise Hermès.
Le Forum, Ginza Maison Hermès, Tokyo
23 April – 18 July 2021
by KANAE HASEGAWA
The London-based Franco-British curator Mathieu Copeland (b1977, France) has for many years been rethinking and subverting the traditional format of the art exhibition. In 2009, he co-curated Voids: A Retrospective, at the Pompidou Centre, an exhibition of nine whitewashed “empty” galleries, for which the curators brought together historic “empty” shows, including Yves Klein’s Void, from 1958. He also curated A Retrospective of Closed Exhibitions at Fri Art Kunsthalle, Fribourg, in 2016, a medley of past exhibitions that had involved shutting gallery spaces, which showed how, since the 1960s, artists had explored alternative ways to show their works. Copeland likens his curatorial act to seeding and growing a plant: seeds of ideas brought from past exhibitions bring fruit to new ideas for each new exhibition.
Installation view of The Anti-Museum: Anti-Documentary 2021, 2K video 30’ 48”. Typography by Jacques Villeglé. Photo copyright Nacása & Partners Inc / Courtesy of Fondation d’entreprise Hermès.
His exhibition at Ginza Maison Hermès is in two parts, to explore the double meaning of the word cutting in the title. One part is in the form of a film, The Anti-Museum: An Anti-Documentary, documenting artists from his Fri Art Kunsthalle show, who have closed gallery spaces since the 60s. These include the Japanese radical art collective Hi-Red Center, which closed the Naiqua Gallery on the opening day of their show and turned the world outside into the art, the Argentinian artist Graciela Carnevale, who, in 1968, locked visitors inside a gallery on the opening day while latecomers found themselves locked out, and the Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan who, for his first solo exhibition, closed the Galleria Neon in Bologna in 1989, leaving a notice stating: “Torno subito” (I will be right back). In this 30-minute film, Copeland interviews the artists to ask why they chose to close the gallery as a gesture of their expression.
Nurturing Exhibitions, the Amanatsu orange sapling. Photo copyright Nacása & Partners Inc / Courtesy of Fondation d’entreprise Hermès.
The second part of the exhibition, Nurturing Exhibitions, the “seed” Copeland brought in, was actually a sapling transplanted from the Masanobu Fukuoka Natural Farm in Shikoku region, 800 kilometres from Tokyo. The Amanatsu orange sapling was brought in, along with a wooden planter for the sapling to grow in, wooden pedestals, wooden benches and audio speakers. Masanobu Fukuoka was a pioneer of natural farming who scattered seeds on the soil, leaving the ground unploughed and free from pesticides, relying on nature rather than human intervention. Copeland envisioned an organism in a gallery in an urban city, where the organism would adjust itself to the local environment, like seeing one idea pollinate another idea in a different culture. His hope is that, during the nearly three-month-long exhibition, the Amanatsu orange tree brought in from Shikoku, the climate of which is different from that in Tokyo, will adjust itself to the gallery environment. Daylight will filter through the glass-block walls at the Renzo Piano-designed building, while a sound installation of musical scores created for the exhibition by the experimental composer Phill Niblock “feeds” the trees and the soil. As time goes on, the experience will be different as the tree grows and the environment changes.
Nurturing Exhibitions, 2021. Six music compositions by Phill Niblock, soil and the Amanatsu orange sapling from Masanobu Fukuoka Natural Farm, wooden pedestals, speakers, wooden benches, wooden planter, acrylic case, water, sunlight. Photo copyright Nacása & Partners Inc / Courtesy of Fondation d’entreprise Hermès.
The Ginza Maison Hermès gallery had to be closed twice after Copeland’s exhibition opened to the public, because of the state of emergency put in place by the Japanese government to contain the spread of Covid-19. While Copeland was not able to come to Japan to prepare his show, and saw its opening online from his house in London, he felt the need to react to this situation. He told Studio International: “My feeling was: ‘How can we turn around this experience of closure into making art work that will be in line with the exhibition itself?’ I contacted Robert Barry, who is documented in the film The Anti-Museum: An Anti-Documentary with his art piece made in 1969 called Closed Gallery, in which he instructed his gallery to close and send out a mailer announcing the closure. The closure was the work. The day after Ginza Maison Hermès gallery closed, I contacted Robert to ask if he could create an artwork responding to this situation in Tokyo. He agreed to create a new Closed Gallery piece announcing the temporary gallery closure, turning the moment of gallery closure into a work of art.”
Screen shot of Robert Barry’s work During the exhibition the gallery will be closed, sent out by mailer from Hermès Japon.
The newly added work by Barry reads: “During the exhibition the gallery will be closed.” The sentence encapsulates the fact that, even though the gallery was closed to the public, inside, the exhibition was still on. Copeland told me: “While the gallery was closed, the Amanatsu tree carried on growing and blossomed without any spectators. It seems to me poetic that the tree chose a moment of intimacy to blossom. To borrow the words of Gustav Metzger, it tells a lot about the exclusion of the spectator in art.”
Now that the gallery has reopened, Barry’s poster has been taken away. However, during the shutdown, his work spread via social media, becoming a reincarnation of the symbolic time of the gallery’s closure.
Copeland’s ability to react quickly to the gallery closure is an outcome of his past experience of observing closed exhibitions. He told me: “Together with the curators at Hermès Japon, we have worked on this exhibition for more than two years. During this time, the concept of the exhibition has grown in me before growing inside the gallery. I am sad not to be able to be on site in the gallery, because that is how I learn from my exhibitions, growing through my past shows, blossoming like Amanatsu trees.”
Making Art in Paradise. Serizawa: Master of Japanese Textile Design
Designated in 1956 as a 'Living National Treasure' by the Japanese government, textile artist Serizawa Keisuke (1895-1984) had a series of transforming experiences that led him to realize the fullest extent of his vision. For example, the seismic change he felt upon seeing Okinawan bingata stencil-dyed textiles registered at every stage of his subsequent career.
Hiroshi Sugimoto: End of Time
The first comprehensive retrospective of Japanese artist Hiroshi Sugimoto's work to take place in his homeland, Japan, opened in September 2005 at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo. Running until 9 January 2006, the Mori exhibit focuses on Sugimoto's photographic work from the 1970s to the present and includes the world premiere of his 'Colours of Shadow'; a new series of colour photographs highlighting the changing light in Sugimoto's studio.
Home and Garden: Paintings and Drawings of English Middle Class Urban Domestic Space 1914 to the present
On 20 February 2007, a remarkable exhibition opened at the Geffrye Museum in East London, accompanied by an excellently researched and produced catalogue. This venture is as rigorously defined by the curators as its title implies, but to the proverbial 'visitor from Mars' it provides a superbly informative and revealing investigation, anthropological in its scope and yet rich in contemporary art.
Douglas Gordon: Superhumanatural
The film and video artist Douglas Gordon had his first one-man exhibition in Britain at the Lisson Gallery in 1994, sponsored by its perceptive director Nicholas Logsdail, to which he returned again in 2001. The following year, he was to exhibit 'Entre'Act 3' at the Stedelijk Van Abbe Museum in Eindhoven. 'Fuzzy Logic' followed at the Pompidou Centre in Paris, and from about this time his work really took off internationally.
Book review: The Diary of Charles Holme's 1889 Visit to Japan and North America
In December 1888, a small group of British travellers set out for Japan via the Middle East. The party was composed of Charles Holme, a merchant and collector specialising in textiles, the painter Alfred East, Arthur Lasenby Liberty, founder of Liberty's store, and his wife Emma, who was a talented photographer and made a photographic record of much of the tour.