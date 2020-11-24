Cybernetic Serendipity: The Computer and the Arts

To mark the 50th anniversary of this pioneering publication and exhibition, Cybernetic Serendipity: The Computer and the Arts has been reprinted and is available to purchase

Editor: Jasia Reichardt

Publisher: Studio International Foundation 2018

Content: 104 pages, mono

Language: English

ISBN: 9781948764001 (Softcover)

Dimensions: 303 x 244 x 8 mm (12.0 x 9 5/8 x 5/16 in)

In July 1968, a special issue of Studio International was published, Cybernetic Serendipity: The Computer and the Arts, which was realised in relation to the Cybernetic Serendipity exhibition held at London’s Institute of Contemporary Art from August to October of the same year. The show drew attention to the inventive ways that artists, scientists and technology experts were working together to make computer-generated graphics, animations and music, as well as cybernetic machines and environments. The idea was that artistic forms could be, and were, spawned by technology. The exhibition was curated by Jasia Reichardt, in collaboration with Mark Dowson (technological adviser) and Peter Schmidt (musical adviser) and designed by Franciszka Themerson.

Contents

Introduction and acknowledgements

Contributors

Norbert Wiener on cybernetics

Notes on cybernetics and digital computers by Mark Dowson

SAM by Stafford Beer

Highlights of the history and technology of computers from 1890 to the present

Glossary

Bibliography

The computer and music:

Coordinate expansion by Joseph Schillinger

Computers and music by Dr JR Pierce

Extract from notes on ‘Mikrophonie I’ by Karlheinz Stockhausen

Composition with computers by Herbert Brun

Extracts from: Computer music experiences 1961-4 by James Tenney

Computer music by Lejaren A Hiller, Jr.

Extract from ‘A year from monday’ by John Cage

The computer in musical composition by Gerald Strang

Two electronic music computer projects in Britain by Peter Zinovieff

Music from paper tape by T. H. O'Beirne

Computer projects:

Five screens with computer by Gustav Metzger

Computer structures by Johan Severtson

Computer dance:

Computer-programmed choreography

Machines and environments:

The colloquy of mobiles by Gordon Pask

Analogue feedback projection system by John Lifton

Sidebands 1968 by Hugh Riddle and Anthony Pritchett

Carm-0-Matic by Eugenio Carmi

Sound-activated mobile by Edward lhnatowicz

On the human predicament by Bruce Lacey

Mechanical patternmaker by Roy E. Allen

Five-year guaranty by Norman Bauman

Simulated synasthesia by Roger Dainton

Cybernetic light tower

The Honeywell­ Emett ‘Forget-me­-not’ (peripheral pachyderm computer)

The Tychotech by John Cohen

The pendulum­ harmonograph: a drawing machine by Ivan Moscovich

Limitations and general design features of a pendulum drawing machine by John Ravilious

The Henry drawing computer by D. P. Henry

Amor-Voluptas­-Pulchritudo 1966/68 by Ken Cox

Cybernetic introspective pattern-classifier by Christopher Evans

Combinatorial geometry by Raymond Connor

Computer poems and texts:

Computer texts by Marc Adrian

Computerized Japanese haiku

Computer poetry from CLRU by Robin McKinnon Wood and Margaret Masterman

Tape Mark I by Nanni Balestrini

A sheet from ‘The house’, a computer poem by Alison Knowles and James Tenney

Note on simulated computer poems by Edwin Morgan

Automatic sentence generation by Jean A. Baudot

Computer texts or high-entropy essays by E. Mendoza

Computer paintings:

Computer paintings of Lowell Nesbitt by Henry Martin

Computer films:

Permutations by John H. Whitney

Computer-animated movies by Kenneth C. Knowlton

An architectural project:

Indeterminate dimensions in architecture by John Weeks

Computer graphics:

Computer art by Jasia Reichardt

Experiments with Data Processing

How the hexagonalized pictures were formed by Robert Dick

A subjective comparison of Piet Mondrian’s ‘Compostition with lines’ 1917 by A. Michael Noll

Computer Technique Group from Japan

Notes on the programming of computer graphics by Frieder Nake

Programming stochastic computer graphics by Georg Nees

Bugs and patterns by Donald K. Robbins and Leigh Hendricks

An interview with Charles Csuri by Arthur Efland

How to draw a ball by Alan Parkin

Computer-generated pictures by L. D. Harmon and K. C. Knowlton

Boeing computer graphics

Computart panelling by Robert Parslow and Michael Pitteway

Calcomp plotting system

Computer-generated graphics by Maughan S. Mason

Computer pictures by Andrew Colin

Geometric patterns

Mathematically-defined surfaces by A. R. Forrest

Cubic interpolations by Sam Schmitt

Isometric view of neutron distribution by D. J. Dileonardo

Shift-register derived patterns by D. H. Green

Oscillons (electronic abstractions) by Ben F. Laposky

Cydac images by Mortimer L. Mendelsohn, Brian H. Myall, Judith M. S. Prewitt , Benson H. Perry, and Thomas J. Conway

Index