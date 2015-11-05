Click on the pictures below to enlarge
Jennifer Wen Ma: ‘Throughout history, humans have been trying to break into or out of a paradise or utopia’
Zhan Wang: ‘I have been continually influenced by Michelangelo, Rodin and traditional Chinese sculpture’
Toni Scott: ‘People don’t understand that what’s in the past is still with us today’
Zhan is a photographer and video artist, although he is best known for sculpting highly polished stainless steel rocks, a cultural reference to the ‘scholar stones’ loved by the Chinese for their aesthetic appearance.
Interview by LILLY WEI
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY
Translation by ALEX MA