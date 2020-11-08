The Studio, Vol 1, No 1, April 1893

The Studio: An Illustrated Magazine of Fine and Applied Art was first published in April 1893. It introduced the young illustrator Aubrey Beardsley to the world and quickly became the world’s most successful art magazine

We are pleased to be able to reproduce here the first issue of The Studio, as it was known until the early 1960s, when it was renamed Studio International. It is presented in the format of a digital book, enabling you to read the articles and enjoy the great works and its design exactly as it appeared on publication.

Here is the link to The Studio, Vol 1 No 1 as well as links to the individual articles:

The Studio, Vol. 1, No. 1, April 1893

Contents

Artists as craftsmen. No. 1.—Sir Frederic Leighton, Bart., P.R.A., as a Modeller in Clay

With Nine Illustrations from Photographs, page 1.

The growth of recent art. By R.A.M. Stevenson, page 7.

Letters from artists to artists. Sketching Grounds No. 1 – Spain. By Frank

Brangwyn. With Five Illustrations by the Author, page 12.

A new illustrator: Aubrey Beardsley. By Joseph Pennell. With Eight Illustrations, page 14.





The Studio: An Illustrated Magazine of Fine and Applied Art, Vol 1, No 1, April 1893, pp18-19.



Spitalfields brocades. By Lasenby Liberty (Illustrated), page 20.

Designing for book-plates. With Eight Illustrations from examples by R.A. Bell,

Herbert O. Horne, Washington Hogg, and Alan Wright, page 24.

The Fitzroy Picture Society. (Illustrated), page 28.

A history of furniture. (Illustrated), page 30.

The Newlyn point of view. By a Newlyn Painter, page 32.

The Crafton Gallery. A Summary. By C. W. Furse, page 33.

Current notes on the applied arts. (Illustrated), page 34.

Studio Gossip. By A Laodicean, page 36.

Architectual Notes. By Horace Townsend, page 37.

Decorative trees in gilded metal. Designed by C. F. A. Voysey, page 38.

Paris Notes. page 38.

New publications: Adeline’s Art Dictionary – Old Wedgwood – Crane’s Lecture on Art – Hardy’s Book-Plates – Whitechapel to Camelot – Marriot-Watson’s Diogenes in London – Sedding’s Art and Handicraft, page 38.

The lay figure speaks, page 40.

Calendar for January, February, March, and April 1893, page ix.

Prize competitions. Rules and Particulars, page x.

Using the same digital format, we will reproduce every issue from 1965 to 1975, providing a historical record of that time, a period during which all Studio International’s covers were created by renowned contemporary artists.

Enjoy.

Miguel Benavides

Editor