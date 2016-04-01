Click on the pictures below to enlarge
Michele Oka Doner: ‘We can’t repair the Earth if we don’t fall in love with it’
Regine Bartsch: ‘I’m drawn to these places where many people have lived before’
Jessica Stockholder: ‘Art changes, taking account of the present moment’
Royal Academician Terry Setch (b1936, London) moved to South Wales in 1969 to live on the coast in Penarth. From that time, his work has been a response to the beach and seascapes that he sees on his daily walks: some pieces more playful; others responding to serious political issues, such as pollution and the Ebola crisis.
Dedicated to painting, and steeped in the British tradition stretching back to JMW Turner, Setch seeks, nevertheless, to extend his surfaces into and including 3D objects – often found objects and detritus from the beach, or reconstructions thereof, fossilised in polypropylene and wax. The result is a multisensual bombardment, synthesising the natural and manmade – far more than just an abstract work, but something that viewers can “feel” and respond to.
Terry Setch: Reduced to Rubble
Flowers Cork Street, London
16 March – 16 April 2016
Interview by ANNA McNAY
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY