Shelley Himmelstein: Soccerscapes – Fifa World Cup Series; Michael Sorgatz: Kaleidoscope Dreams
Vera Molnár: ‘I have no regrets. My life is squares, triangles, lines’
Miguel Chevalier: ‘I feel that I live in what’s happening today’
Paul Brown: Process, Chance and Serendipity: Art That Makes Itself
Thinking Machines: Art and Design in the Computer Age, 1959-1989
Creativity and Collaboration: Revisiting Cybernetic Serendipity
Brown & Son, part 1: Paul Brown
Brown & Son, part 2: Daniel Brown
Paul Brown began working with digital art in the 1970s studying at the Slade School of Art where he was a pioneer of the medium, designing large-scale lighting works for music and performance. He has exhibited at major galleries, including the Tate, the Victoria and Albert Museum and the ICA. His son, Daniel, started to experiment with programming and building interactive games as a teenager, and now specialises in digital design, collaborating on creative projects with designers and luxury brands.
Brown & Son: Art That Makes Itself at Watermans Art Centre is their first joint exhibition. Using the digital medium, they bring together themes of nature. Paul works with an idea of the “geometric sublime”, a concept derived from European modernism and patterns from nature and science, while Daniel has been inspired by the organic shapes from the D’Arcy Thompson Zoology Museum at the University of Dundee.
Brown & Son: Art That Makes Itself
Purveyors of digital images since 1968
Watermans Art Centre, Brentford, London
31 March – 31 May 2015
Interview by HARRIET THORPE
Film by MARTIN KENNEDY