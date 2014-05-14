logo studio international
Published 14/05/2014 email E-MAIL print PRINT

Click on the pictures below to enlarge

Click on the picture below to watch the video

Shezad Dawood: interview

The multidisciplinary artist Shezad Dawood’s first solo London show opened at the Parasol Unit in April this year. Titled Towards the Possible Film, Dawood’s practice tells us stories that draw from multicultural sources while dancing with issues that concern humanity. Lighting new ways to consider where, who and what we are to ourselves and to each other, Dawood gives us much to think about, and to dream on, too.

We went to Shezad Dawood’s studio in east London to talk about his work and his exhibition.

Interview by MK Palomar
Film by Martin Kennedy

Shezad Dawood: Towards the Possible Film
Parasol Unit, London
4 April – 25 May 2014.



studio international logo
Copyright © 1893–2017 Studio International Foundation.

The title Studio International is the property of the
Studio International Foundation and, together with
the content, are bound by copyright. All rights reserved.
studio international cover 1894
Home About Studio
Archive Yearbooks
Interviews Contributors
Video Cybernetic Serendipity
CyberArt Contact us
twitter facebook RSS feed instagram

Studio International is published by:
the Studio International Foundation, PO Box 1545,
New York, NY 10021-0043, USA