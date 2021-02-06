Crystal Fischetti – interview: ‘I use my whole body when I paint’

Besides being an artist, Crystal Fischetti (b1984, London, UK) is also an empath, psychic and shaman. For her forthcoming solo exhibition Hello Again!, she is bringing all aspects of herself together, creating “a beautiful marriage”. The 36 works on display – this number was chosen because it was her age when creating them, and Fischetti believes deeply in the power of numerology – are vibrant and pulsating, each one representing a visual journey, but also a return to self.
Crystal Fischetti, Bliss With You, 2020. Courtesy of the artist and Grove Square Galleries.
The use of unprimed canvases goes back to the artists of the New York School, to whom she is often compared in style, and their elements of play, as well as of mysticism. Her use of bedsheets uncovers what it means to be at home, representing physical intimacy, rest and repose, lucid dreaming, and also a connection to the astral realm and the unconscious.
Crystal Fischetti, Happiness is Transient, 2020. Courtesy of the artist and Grove Square Galleries.
Fischetti, who is of mixed British, Italian and Colombian heritage, trained as a dancer before turning to visual art, and she still uses her whole body to paint – often incorporating hand- and footprints in her works – and she hopes, in the future, to create more performative, live-painting pieces.
Studio International spoke to Fischetti via Zoom about her calling by Spirit to be of service, how the pandemic has influenced her work, and the simple process of creating alchemy out of the things you have around you.
Crystal Fischetti: Hello Again!
Grove Square Galleries, London
11 February (virtual opening) – 9 April 2021
Interview by ANNA McNAY
Crystal Fischetti, Feelings of Entropy, 2020. Courtesy of the artist and Grove Square Galleries.
Crystal Fischetti, Grant Access/Access Granted, 2020. Courtesy of the artist and Grove Square Galleries.
