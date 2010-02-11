Baroque World: Baroque 1620-1800: Style in the Age of Magnificence, V&A, London 2009.
Editor: Kristin Feireiss
PRESTEL. Munich, London, New York, 2010
ISBN 978-3-7913-4305-1
Reviewed by MICHAEL SPENS
It would be misguided to see this survey of the group’s 40 projects, mostly completed, as a promotional tool of the genre common in architectural publishing. The practice-led research, which is demonstrated through the various schemes, is exemplified through the numerous wide-ranging case studies, none of which are formulaic in response to site, non-site, and context. The examples are drawn from numerous German cities such as Berlin, Munich, Lubeck, and as far off as New Orleans. Creating “Space to relax” is a favourite preoccupation, with a garden for Sochi by Russia’s Black Sea, for Dessau, Hanoi in Vietnam, Qatar and Reykjavik. As a result of this global spread, the practice, STraum a. has produced a range of original work, none of which can be typified. This work comes at a timely point opening the second decade of the century and points the way for both landscape architects, and indeed architects, in a field where many are still uncertain where landscape can go.