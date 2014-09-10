logo studio international
Alastair Upton: interview

Alastair Upton is chief executive of The Creative Foundation, an independent visionary arts charity seeking to rejuvenate Folkestone through creative activity. As well as restoring more than 90 buildings in the Creative Quarter and building the Quarterhouse arts venue, they are also the people behind the Triennial and its lasting legacy of permanent artworks around town. Upton speaks to us about the changes he has seen in Folkestone, thanks to the Foundation, and about how community projects and artworks, such as the creation of Payers Park, leave their mark.

Folkestone Triennial
30 August – 2 November 2014

Interview by ANNA McNAY
