Steven Appleby: interview

Studio International visited the artist Steven Appleby's studio in south London. Appleby, whose work is sometimes described as absurdist, is primarily known for his weekly cartoon strip, Loomus, in the Guardian

Steven Appleby interview (part one).

Background and influences.

Steven Appleby interview (part two).

Captain Star, Loomus, The Good Inn.

Frequently published in magazines and newspapers, Appleby has also written and illustrated more than 20 books of his own. In addition, he collaborates with other writers, conjuring a lively visual aspect into their works, as well as working for radio, film and musical theatre. His latest project, The Good Inn, is a collaboration with the musician and frontman of Indie band the Pixies, Black Francis, and the composer and director Josh Frank. The Good Inn is an exploratory publication that expands the genre of the picture book, weaving together elements from the graphic novel, film script and contemporary fiction.

We asked Appleby about his practice and the things that inspire his thinking.

Interview and film by MK Palomar.

London, November 2014