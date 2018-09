Tomás Saraceno: interview

Bargehouse, Oxo Tower Wharf, London, 16 January 2014

Interview by ANNA McNAY

Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY

Tomás Saraceno’s work encompasses utopian architectural proposals exploring his ideas for a sustainable metropolis in the sky.

His balloon-like biospheres are inspired by structures found in nature such as clouds, soap bubbles and spider webs. His interdisciplinary interests have led him to collaborate with an array of architects and scientists. Studio International spoke to him at the Bargehouse, Oxo Tower Wharf, London.