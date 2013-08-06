Click on the pictures below to enlarge
Tania Kovats and Kimathi Donkor discuss drawing practice and education
Joan Jonas: ‘I often went to magic shows as a child, and the idea of magic and sleight of hand had a big effect on me’
Harold Cohen: ‘I was probably the only person who considered the computer to be potentially an autonomous art-making entity’
Ceri Hand Gallery, London
11 July 2013
Interview by ANNA McNAY
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY
Williams is currently representing Wales at the Venice Biennale with The Starry Messenger. He is also one of seven artists at Ceri Hand Gallery summer exhibition, Implausible Imposters, where we spoke to him about his work.