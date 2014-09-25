logo studio international
Published 25/09/2014 email E-MAIL print PRINT

Click on the pictures below to enlarge

Click on the picture below to watch the video

Nadav Kander: interview

Nadav Kander is an award-winning photographer with an international reputation. He has photographed politicians, film stars, royalty and Olympic athletes, as well as turning his attention to some ambitious landscape projects.

Whatever the subject matter, his work is instantly recognisable by its pervading unease and a propensity towards minimalism. For his most recent exhibition, simply entitled Dust, Kander travelled to the borders of Russia to photograph the radioactive ruins of two towns used for weapons-testing during the cold war.

Studio International went to Flowers Gallery in east London to talk to Kander about his influences and what draws him to photograph the darker side of human experience.

Nadav Kander: Dust
Flowers Gallery, London
10 September – 11 October 2014

Interview by EMILY SPICER
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY



studio international logo
Copyright © 1893–2017 Studio International Foundation.

The title Studio International is the property of the
Studio International Foundation and, together with
the content, are bound by copyright. All rights reserved.
studio international cover 1894
Home About Studio
Archive Yearbooks
Interviews Contributors
Video Cybernetic Serendipity
CyberArt Contact us
twitter facebook RSS feed instagram

Studio International is published by:
the Studio International Foundation, PO Box 1545,
New York, NY 10021-0043, USA