Nadav Kander: interview

Nadav Kander is an award-winning photographer with an international reputation. He has photographed politicians, film stars, royalty and Olympic athletes, as well as turning his attention to some ambitious landscape projects.

Whatever the subject matter, his work is instantly recognisable by its pervading unease and a propensity towards minimalism. For his most recent exhibition, simply entitled Dust, Kander travelled to the borders of Russia to photograph the radioactive ruins of two towns used for weapons-testing during the cold war.

Studio International went to Flowers Gallery in east London to talk to Kander about his influences and what draws him to photograph the darker side of human experience.

Nadav Kander: Dust

Flowers Gallery, London

10 September – 11 October 2014

Interview by EMILY SPICER

Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY