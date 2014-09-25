Click on the pictures below to enlarge
Whatever the subject matter, his work is instantly recognisable by its pervading unease and a propensity towards minimalism. For his most recent exhibition, simply entitled Dust, Kander travelled to the borders of Russia to photograph the radioactive ruins of two towns used for weapons-testing during the cold war.
Studio International went to Flowers Gallery in east London to talk to Kander about his influences and what draws him to photograph the darker side of human experience.
Nadav Kander: Dust
Flowers Gallery, London
10 September – 11 October 2014
Interview by EMILY SPICER
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY