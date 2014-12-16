Milou van der Maaden: interview
Dutch artist Milou van der Maaden graduated from the Slade School of Fine Art this year and instantly caught the attention of the panellists selecting for Bloomberg New Contemporaries with her entry From A Head to A Head, a video piece exploring a range of cultural and social issues centring on the complexities of colonial history, repatriation and diplomatic relations. We spoke to Van der Maaden about her work and what it means for an emerging artist to be included in such a high-profile, highly selective exhibition.
Bloomberg New Contemporaries 2014
Institute of Contemporary Arts, London
26 November 2014 – 25 January 2015
Interview by Emily Spicer
Filmed by Martin Kennedy