Click on the pictures below to enlarge
David Cross: ‘Art is what fills the gap between how the world is and how I’d love it to be’
John Latham: A World View and Speak: Tania Bruguera, Douglas Gordon, Laure Prouvost and Cally Spooner
Sam Cornish: ‘We started with this idea that all works would have to contain repetition, sequence and symmetry’
The five issues of Studio International around which the exhibition is built were produced under the editorship of Peter Townsend between the mid-1960s and the mid-70s, a time when the role of sculpture directed a profound change in art. There was a revolutionary shift from post-constructivism and kineticism, through the abstract formalism at Saint Martin’s School of Art, to post-minimalism and, most recently, conceptualism.
Melvin’s exhibition displays some of the works, as well as some documentation of works written about in the five issues. The exhibition is constructed in such a way as to conjure into Raven Row’s gallery spaces, a contemporary conversation on making and thinking between then and now.
Studio International should acknowledge that visiting this exhibition gives us a unique and unusual opportunity for self-reflection – one that, clearly, cannot be completely objective.
Raven Row, London
26 February – 3 May 2015
Interview by MK PALOMAR
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY