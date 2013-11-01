Jonathan Gabb: interview

Jonathan Gabb: Opera Rose

A Brooks Art

3 October – 16 November 2013

Interview by ANNA McNAY

Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY

At the opening of Jonathan Gabb's exhibition at A Brooks Art, we spoke to him about his work.

Using a carefully balanced combination of PVA glue and acrylic paints – the precise measures of which only he knows – Jonathan Gabb is a painter with a difference. Starting out with vast sheets of pure colour in huge trays on his studio floor, his finished works are something between painting and sculpture, a joyous celebration of colour and material.