David Roberts Art Foundation’s Evening of Performances

Haroon Mirza, Jack Jelfs, Gaika and Hannah Perry were among nine international artists performing to a packed house at the London nightclub Ministry of Sound during the city’s Frieze Week. The evening’s event was curated by Louise O’Kelly, founding director of Block Universe

Artists used music, installation, performance, poetry and dance to present works dealing with representation, identity politics and self-expression. “We want to promote performance art as a way of showing the diversity of all sorts of subcultures in London,” says Kate Davies, collection director at David Roberts Art Foundation (Draf). “The programme Louise has brought together this evening really reflects that. We are the biggest free event at Frieze that brings together such a diverse audience.”





Haroon Mirza, Jack Jelfs, Gaika, Draf Evening of Performances, Ministry of Sound, London, 3 October 2019. Photo: William Kennedy.







Hannah Perry performance, Draf Evening of Performances, Ministry of Sound, London, 3 October 2019. Photo: William Kennedy.







