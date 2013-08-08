Sarah Morris at White Cube

Sarah Morris. Apple [Rio], 2012. Household gloss on canvas, 214 x 214 cm. © Sarah Morris. Photograph: Ben Westoby. Courtesy White Cube.
Bye Bye Brazil
White Cube, Bermondsey, London
until 29 September 2013
Morris, who originally studied philosophy and politics, has created films that explore the notion of power – as, for instance, in Beijing, in which she went behind the scenes of the 2008 Olympic Games, and her series about Washington DC that included access to Bill Clinton in his last days at the White House. This solo exhibition includes a set of new abstract paintings and a feature-length movie, Rio, which reflects Morris’s impressions of the city.
