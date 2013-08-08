search
Published  08/08/2013
Sarah Morris at White Cube

Bye Bye Brazil

An exhibition of work by the British-born American painter and film-maker Sarah Morris, in which she presents her most recent urban and social artistic investigation.

Sarah Morris. Apple [Rio], 2012. Household gloss on canvas, 214 x 214 cm. © Sarah Morris. Photograph: Ben Westoby. Courtesy White Cube.

White Cube, Bermondsey, London
until 29 September 2013

Morris, who originally studied philosophy and politics, has created films that explore the notion of power – as, for instance, in Beijing, in which she went behind the scenes of the 2008 Olympic Games, and her series about Washington DC that included access to Bill Clinton in his last days at the White House. This solo exhibition includes a set of new abstract paintings and a feature-length movie, Rio, which reflects Morris’s impressions of the city.

