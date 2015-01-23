logo studio international
Published 23/01/2015 email E-MAIL print PRINT

Click on the pictures below to enlarge

Click on the picture below to watch the video

Basim Magdy: interview

Basim Magdy reveals a world of colour in his films and photographs. The critically acclaimed Egyptian artist uses a poetic language of image, text and sound in his narratives of collective memory and forgetfulness. Science, futurology and the natural world are among the interests spotlighted in his first solo exhibition in London

Curated by Regine Basha at Cecilia Brunson Projects, the show features one of his most recent films, The Many Colors of the Sky Radiate Forgetfulness (2014), to be screened this month at the Rotterdam International Film Festival 2015. Basim Magdy talks to Studio International about the subject and process of his filmmaking.

Basim Magdy: The Many Colours of the Sky Radiate Forgetfulness
Cecilia Brunson Projects, London
17 January – 27 February 2015

Interview by Nicola Homer
Filmed by William Kennedy



studio international logo
Copyright © 1893–2017 Studio International Foundation.

The title Studio International is the property of the
Studio International Foundation and, together with
the content, are bound by copyright. All rights reserved.
studio international cover 1894
Home About Studio
Archive Yearbooks
Interviews Contributors
Video Cybernetic Serendipity
CyberArt Contact us
twitter facebook RSS feed instagram

Studio International is published by:
the Studio International Foundation, PO Box 1545,
New York, NY 10021-0043, USA