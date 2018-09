Ayakamay: ‘I’m a street performer’

Ayakamay is an American-born Japanese artist ‘exploring the interrelationship between photography and performance’

American-born Japanese artist Ayakamay came to London this month to perform at Hoxton’s Red Gallery. “I’m a street performer,” she told us – so we went outside to stand on the pavement and ask her about her culture, her identity and her work.

Red Gallery, Hoxton, London

15 October 2015

Interview by MK PALOMAR

Film by MARTIN KENNEDY