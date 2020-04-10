Art in the Time of the Pandemic

CHROMADYNAMICA MANIPULABLE #8 (2020)
Felipe Pantone: CONTACTLESS will be on view at Albertz Benda from 16 July until 28 August 2020. “Many of the works that Pantone created for CONTACTLESS were intended for the viewer to touch and reshape by hand.” However, due to health guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic that “preclude physical interaction, Pantone has developed digital copies of the works on a WebGL app. This technology allows users to access accelerated 3D animations directly on standard browsers, without relying on plugins or installations.” Click here to visit the virtual exhibition.
Otobong Nkanga: There’s No Such Thing as Solid Ground
This solo exhibition follows a one-year stay as In House: Artist in Residence 2019 at the Gropius Bau, Berlin. “Addressing global systems of exploitation and extraction, her work turns a poetic and critical eye toward the circulation of people, flora and fauna as well as natural resources, especially minerals.” Gropius Bau, 10 July – 13 December 2020
Watch also Studio International's interview with Nkanga at the opening of Artes Mundi 8 in 2018. The artist talks about her inspirations for the works on show at Artes Mundi 8, and her enduring preoccupations with the reciprocity or interconnectedness of emotion and action around the world.
Nathaniel Rackowe: O Sole Mio
To accompany his contribution to Parasol unit's online exhibition and digital publication O Sole Mio, Nathaniel Rackowe talks about how, during the Covid-19 pandemic, he is “trying to make art that somehow speaks of finding hope in difficult times”. One particular line in the song O Sole Mio, Your window panes shine, got him thinking of a childhood memory of seeing the sunset reflected in the kitchen window. “The idea of light, reflected light, sun, these are all things that are significant in my work … exploring how light describes and transforms structure, environments and the way we understand our surroundings”.
Kitchen Window, 2020 appears in Issue 11 of O Sole Mio
Marie Jacotey:
Blue Fear
Hannah Barry Gallery until 5 September 2020. “Drawn in colour pencil on tracing and cartridge paper they capture a soft, velvet and vibrant texture – a world of baited and untold pleasures, of salutary vice. A translation of the popular French expression, ‘peur bleue’ – colloquially, ‘violent fear’ – the exhibition displays Jacotey’s emblematic storytelling of love, anxiety and passion here set in the eidetic Provencal landscape.”
Watch also Studio International's interview with Jacotey at the opening of Dolly at Hannah Barry Gallery in 2014.
Christo and Jeanne-Claude: Paris!
This major exhibition devoted to Christo and Jeanne Claude retraces the story of wrapping the Pont-Neuf in Paris, from 1975 to 1985, and looks back at their Parisian period, between 1958 and 1964, before the wrapping of the Arc de Triomphe in 2021. Centre Pompidou, 1 July – 19 October 2020.
Read also Studio International's interview with Christo in 2018. ‘Art is useless’.
Jules De Balincourt
Opening 2 July, Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac Paris Marais presents There Are More Eyes Than Leaves on the Trees, an exhibition of new paintings by Jules de Balincourt (at the gallery and online). “Created while he was splitting his time between Costa Rica, where he has been living partially for the past 20 years, and Brooklyn, where he has spent the last few months in lockdown, the paintings result from a personal reflection on the possibilities of isolation.”
Read also Studio International's interview with De Balincourt in 2016. ‘I can’t be painting bouquets of flowers and pretend that everything is wonderful. That doesn’t interest me’. The painter’s uncanny worlds reflect the post-9/11 zeitgeist with a beguiling charm. The world is a fragile, unsettling place, he says, and it’s difficult not to respond to that.
Loie Hollowell: Going Soft
Pace Gallery. This online exhibition features a series of 11 new drawings by Loie Hollowell reflecting the artist’s lived physical experiences of sex, pregnancy, and postpartum motherhood. The artist’s most recent drawings were created while in quarantine at the end of her second pregnancy during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Anything We Want to Be: Tourmaline’s Salacia
MoMA: Artist Project. Watch the online premiere of Tourmaline’s Salacia (2019) with an introduction by the filmmaker. It is the story of Mary Jones, a Black transwoman and sex worker living in Manhattan’s Soho in the 1830s, and Seneca Village, a community of free Black and Irish immigrant landowners located in what is now Central Park. The film will be on view until Monday 6 July.
Home Fires: Jodey Carey
Jodie Carey discusses her new sculpture series, Sun Discs. These works are currently on view through September at New Art Centre, Roche Court, in the group exhibition Common Thread.
Watch also Studio International's interview with Carey in 2017. She talks about her developing practice, the impact of motherhood, her concerns with mortality and the fragility of human life, and her redefinition of the monumental.
Jan van Eyck – digital tour
Museum of Fine Art Ghent (MSK) unveils state-of-the-art 360º digital tour of largest ever exhibition of Jan van Eyck. At spectacular 20K resolution, the tour allows visitors to navigate through the museum’s 13 galleries, zoom into more than 120 works of art, accompanied by audio and video commentaries in eight languages, in two versions for adults and children. The tour is free of charge and is available until the end of 2020.
Read also Studio International's review of the exhibition. Celebrating the first stages of restoration of the Ghent Altarpiece, as well as the incredible academic knowledge, innovation and artistic precision of the first learned painter in northern Europe, this once-in-a-lifetime exhibition brings together half of Jan van Eyck’s known works.
Ran Hwang – Artist Video
Leila Heller Gallery: Artist Spotlight Series
Born in the Republic of Korea in 1960, Ran Hwang currently lives and works in both Seoul and New York City. In this video Hwang talks about how her cultural background, growing up in a Buddhist family, influenced her work and how memories of the 9/11 attacks on New York impacted her art concepts and practices.
Sandra Monterroso: Dyed In the Wool
Cecilia Brunson Projects (CBP) presents Dyed in the Wool, an exhibition by the Guatemalan artist Sandra Monterroso (b1974). “Born during Guatemala's three-decade civil war, Monterroso has developed a socially and politically motivated practice in which she strives to restore her cultural and ancestral heritage as a Mayan artist.” The exhibition page with images and performance videos can be found here.
Watch also Studio International's interview with Brunson in 2016. The Latin American art dealer explains the ethos of her gallery and the importance of the Brazilian neo-concrete artist, Willys de Castro.
MoMA, Virtual Views: Faith Ringgold
Faith Ringgold talks about her motivation to create the mural-scale painting American People Series #20: Die (1967), which makes reference to Picasso’s Guernica. “I became fascinated with the ability of art to document the time, place, and cultural identity of the artist. How could I, as an African American woman artist, document what was happening around me?”
In conversation with Formafantasma
#DesignDispatches. Tim Marlow, Chief Executive, Design Museum talks to Italian design duo Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin, founders of Studio Formafantasma. Speaking from Tuscany in Italy, they start by discussing the difficulties of working and living in the same space during lockdown.
Read also Studio International's review of Formafantasma: Cambio, Serpentine Sackler Gallery, London. From an ancient forest to an Ikea stool, from musical instruments to makeup brushes, Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin show the effect on trees of our insatiable desire for new designs.
Tracey Emin: I Thrive on Solitude
White Cube until 2 August 2020. An online exhibition of new paintings created at her London home during the recent months in lockdown.
Also, you can listen to Tracey Emin talking about the works and about her upcoming move from London to the seaside town of Margate on Front Row, BBC Sounds.
Aliza Nisenbaum
Hirshhorn Artist Diaries. Aliza Nisenbaum talks about the changes she has had to make to her creative process during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
Read also Studio International's interview with Nisenbaum. She talks about her first UK public commission, a mural at Brixton underground station, which offers an intimate portrayal of Transport for London staff as part of the Art on the Underground series.
Rana Begum, No. 991 Animation, 2020
Rana Begum created this animation for Parasol unit’s O Sole Mio project. “Central to it, as in all her works, is a specific balance between light, rhythm and colour. Begum’s oeuvre conveys the essence of these positive elements and, remarkably, despite the recent months of limitations with which we all live, she has been sufficiently at ease to harness positive energy and complete works that are testimony to a mind deeply at peace.”
– Ziba Ardalan, Curator.
Watch also Studio International's interview with Rana Begum at her north-east London studio in 2016. She talks about her creative process and the works she prepared for her first solo UK exhibition at the Parasol unit.
Tom de Freston | Landing Page
“I have to paint, there’s not a choice … it is my life, it’s an obsession … it's the thing that lets me cope with the noise of the world”
For an artist whose work is bound up with trauma and who suffered the devastating loss of 12 years’ work in a fire earlier this year, he remains remarkably upbeat. Read David Trigg’s interview with De Freston.
Mika Rottenberg: Social Surrealism
Hauser & Wirth - Dispatches. ‘On the occasion of the UCCA Beijing group exhibition, take a deep dive into the outlandish world of NoNoseKnows, Rottenberg’s video work in which bodies become a means of production, creating what Rottenberg calls “a spiritual kind of Marxism.”’
Mary Sibande: Art in Lockdown
Kavi Gupta Gallery, Chicago. "It’s okay for artists to reflect. You don’t have to be making all the time. Sometimes you just have to stop in the center of everything and just look around, and absorb, and help, and just be there. And if you make it through, afterwards then you can tell a story. That’s my take." – Mary Sibande.
Caravaggio in Bergamo
New York and Bergamo look to the future together, thanks to art and solidarity. The two cities, at the centre of the pandemic, become a symbol of recovery.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has lent Caravaggio’s The Musicians to the Accademia Carrara until the end of the summer, in a gesture of international generosity, giving Bergamo the opportunity to re-open its doors and greet the public with a surprise. Caravaggio’s painting is being shown in an ad hoc installation in the museum’s gallery of 17th-century painting, hanging alongside works of Caravaggisti. The painting was included in the museum’s Simone Peterzano exhibition, open for just 20 days before the Covid-19 pandemic caused the museum to shut its doors to the public. Caravaggio’s work was due to return to New York after the exhibition’s closure on 17 May but thanks to the close relationship between the two institutions, the Metropolitan Museum has allowed the work to remain in Bergamo.
Accademia Carrara reopened on 22 May and has introduced electronic bracelets, Fidelitas Distance, to ensure adequate distance is maintained between museum visitors.
Koushna Navabi:
O Sole Mio
To accompany her contribution to Parasol unit's online exhibition and digital publication O Sole Mio, Koushna Navabi talks about how the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown has affected her work, how it reminds her of life under curfew during the revolution in Iran, and how the idea of putting together the image of a fallen tree with an Iranian poem came about.
Fallen Tree / I Shall Salute the Sun Once More, 2020 can be viewed in Issue 6 of O Sole Mio
Navabi also features in Ordovas Gallery’s The Artist’s Room, which brings together a selection of works by twelve modern and contemporary artists including Paula Rego, Lucian Freud and Frank Auerbach.
Sur moderno
MoMA’s exhibition Sur moderno: Journeys of Abstraction — The Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Gift was due to close two months ago but due to the Covid-19 crisis it remains in situ while the museum is temporarily shut. It can now be viewed online as part of their Virtual Views series in English and Spanish. Sur moderno “celebrates the radical ways that artists from Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, and Uruguay used abstraction to reinvent art and, in turn, transformed society and contemporary life. Through this comprehensive collection, the exhibition is a journey through the vibrant history of modern Latin American art and includes works by Lygia Clark, Gego, Hélio Oiticica, Jesús Rafael Soto, and more”.
Watch also curator Inés Katzenstein and Gabriel Pérez-Barreiro, senior advisor to the Colección Patricia Phelps de Cisneros, discuss the exhibition in a live Q&A event that was streamed live on 28 May 2020.
ViRal/ViTal ENERGY 2020
ViRal/ViTal ENERGY 2020 is an imagined artistic installation intended to be presented in the urban space of cities around the world. It comprises of a 15-metre high inflatable sculpture created by algorithm (Leonel Moura), a virtual reality work on the theme of micro-organisms projected at night (Miguel Chevalier) and a musical composition based on the breathing of the composer Jacopo Baboni Schilingi. In the current context of the fear linked to the coronavirus, they see their creation as a symbol of breath and respiration, a hymn to life.
Watch also pioneering computer artist Miguel Chevalier talking to Studio International in his Paris studio, 2018, ahead of two simultaneous solo shows in London’s Mayor Gallery and Wilmotte Gallery.
Marina Abramović
In September this year, the Royal Academy of Arts was due to hold the first major retrospective of Marina Abramović’s work in the UK, bringing together works spanning her 50-year career, along with new works conceived especially for the occasion. Due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, it has now been postponed until autumn 2021.
In the meantime, however, you may like to watch Abramović talking to Studio International at the opening of 512 Hours at London’s Serpentine Gallery in 2014. She explains why, for her, presence is so important, and what she expects from this long-durational performance. “A performance can’t happen without audience … Chemistry between audience and performer is key.”
Hard to imagine in these times of social distancing.
Richard Wentworth: O Sole Mio
Inspired by the universal warmth and positive message of the song, Parasol unit foundation for contemporary art invited artists to contribute to a virtual exhibition by making or writing a work in response to the concept, meaning and associations connected to the iconic lyrics and melody of O Sole Mio – what it represents to them, the memories it evokes and/or how we might understand it within the context of our time. To accompany his contribution to the online exhibition and digital publication, Richard Wentworth created this video for Studio International. Other artists participating include Ryan Gander, David Claerbout, Christine Rebet, Sonja Braas, Jakub Julian Ziółkowski and Koushna Navabi.
Watch also Studio International's interviews with Ryan Gander (British Art Show 8, 2015) and Christine Rebet (Parasol unit, 2020).
Oren Pinhassi | Edel Assanti
In the latest edition of Home Fires, from his studio in New York, “Pinhassi speaks about his recent work Stalls (2020). As with many of his works, Stalls collapses traditional notions of architecture, nature and the body, invoking both public and private space commonly associated with the social relations of the corporeal”.
Kristján Guðmundsson, Mostly Drawings, May 2020
Video walkthrough of the exhibition at i8 Gallery, Reykjavik, Iceland. More information about Guðmundsson and the works can be found here
Robert Fitzmaurice | The impact of Covid-19 on artists
COVIDecameron: 19 artists from the MOMENTUM Collection
Online exhibition of video art marking MOMENTUM’s 10th Anniversary
“Addressing the viral times we live in, COVIDecameron takes its title from Boccaccio’s literary classic, The Decameron. We follow in this author’s fabled footsteps, whose storytellers flee the plague in Florence; escaping the dangers of disease in the city, they retreat to the countryside to regale each other with tales of their times. Escaping from the world at large, they instead bring the outside world to life in seclusion through the artistry of their storytelling.” Artists: Shaarbek Amankul, Stefano Cagol, Nezaket Ekici, Thomas Eller, Theo Eshetu, Doug Fishbone, Mariana Hahn, Gülsün Karamustafa, David Krippendorff, Janet Laurence, Map Office, Kate McMillan, Tracey Moffatt & Gary Hillberg, Anxiong Qiu, Nina E. Schönefeld, Varvara Shavrova, Sumugan Sivanesan, Mariana Vassileva, Shingo Yoshida.
Melissa McGill: Red Regatta, 2019
Mazzoleni’s digital project: #MAZZOLENIBRUNCH
Melissa McGill: “As the sails glide through the lagoon in unison, the distinct reds will visually mix, join, and blend, reflecting in its waters. Against the contrasting sky and sea, the reds reference the forces of life and passion, of alarm and urgency, and Venice itself – from its bricks and terra cotta rooftops, to its flag and history of trade in red pigment, to paintings by Titian, Tintoretto, and other Venetian masters.” For more information about this project go to Mazzoleni’s Facebook page.
Francesco Clemente: Beauty Without Witness, April 2020
Lévy Gorvy’s online viewing room
This online exhibition features twelve watercolours painted by Clemente at his New York home during this time of self-isolation.
Ana Prvacki: At The Tips Of Your Fingertips (towards a clean money culture), 2007
All at Once, Fridman Gallery’s first online exhibition.
Ana Prvacki’s very apposite video is part of All at Once, curated by Regine Basha, featuring images, sound, video and performance from artists such as Julie Mehretu, McArthur Binion, Milford Graves, Cauleen Smith, Nate Lewis, Aura Satz, Heather Dewey-Hagborg and Public Assembly.
Kara Walker: ‘My work always unsettles me … if it doesn't unsettle me, then it’s not right’
Studio International archive, 2013. At the opening of Kara Walker's first UK exhibition at Camden Arts Centre, Anna McNay spoke to her about her work, which is a dark and, at times, sinister, exploration of race, gender, sexuality and violence in American history and society.
Mariko Mori
Hirshhorn Artist Diaries. 100 artists have been asked to make a series of short video diaries to become part of the Hirshhorn’s record of the effects of the global pandemic on artists, their art-making practices and their views of the world.
Read also Anna McNay’s interview with Mariko Mori from the Studio International archive, 2016. The artist talks about her mission to place site-specific artworks honouring nature on the six habitable continents, and her involvement with the cultural programme of the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Sylvie Fleury: She-Devils on Wheels
Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac Paris Marais. To coincide with the reopening on 12 May of Sylvie Fleury's exhibition She-Devils on Wheels the gallery are sharing the video of her 1998 performance Between My Legs.
John Newling: Dear Nature
Ikon Gallery video walkthrough
If only a magic wand could be waved to solve the world’s ecological problems. John Newling has an abundance of them, bundled up on plinths in his solo exhibition at Birmingham’s Ikon Gallery. Made from sticks collected by the artist on his daily walks near his Nottingham home, the black and white wands are joined by other objects: leaf fossils reminding us of vast geological periods, and feather quills speaking to the comparatively recent emergence of human culture. Read David Trigg’s review of the exhibition:
Pulse of the Dragon
Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre | 3D Virtual Tour. Yin Cao, curator of Chinese art, Art Gallery of New South Wales: “Art can encourage compassion, fellow feeling and cross-cultural understanding. Such understanding is especially important in the moment of Covid-19, when many Australians of Chinese heritage have experienced unkindness and abuse”. Pulse of the Dragon features ten contemporary Chinese and Chinese-Australian artists, including Guan Wei (also currently on the walls of the closed Art Gallery of NSW in the exhibition In one drop of water), Cang Xin, Jin Sha and Yang Xifa, who responded to five elements of Chinese tradition: religious witchcraft, mythology, folk art, folk culture and the literati spirit.
See also the Together in Art, Art Gallery of New South Wales.
The Botanical Mind Online
Camden Art Centre. Originally planned as a group exhibition, this new online project has been developed in response to the Covid-19 crisis and the closure of the galleries due to the pandemic. It investigates the importance of the plant kingdom to human culture, science and spirituality and features new digital commissions and online works by Adam Chodzko, Tamara Henderson, Ghislaine Leung, James Richards and Steve Reinke, Joachim Koester, Gemma Anderson and Kerstin Brätsch. Curated by Gina Buenfeld and Martin Clark, film by Antonio Rui Ribero. Read more about this project on the Camden Art Centre website.
Christopher Le Brun: Figure and Play
Albertz Benda, New York, online launch. For the online presentation, Le Brun has made short films about each painting which can be viewed on the show's webpage. Read also, from the Studio International archive, Jill Spalding’s interview with Le Brun in New York, 2014
Richard Long: FROM A ROLLING STONE TO NOW
Lisson Gallery W 24th St, New York. Virtual tour of Richard Long’s first exhibition at Lisson’s New York gallery.
Watch also, from the Studio International archive, Kate Brindley talking to Anna McNay about Long's exhibition Time and Space at Arnolfini, Bristol, during the city’s 2015 European Green Capital celebrations.
The surreal fashion of Elsa Schiaparelli
Victoria and Albert Museum, London
Sonnet Stanfill, Senior Curator of Fashion and Textiles, takes a closer look at some of Schiaparelli's most iconic garments, including the Shoe hat and Skeleton dress, created in collaboration with Salvador Dali.
Read also a Cindi di Marzo's review of Schiaparelli & Prada: Impossible Conversations, Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, New York from the Studio International archive, 2012.
Artist Profile: Lin Tianmiao
Short video interviews with contemporary artists whose works have featured in exhibitions at the Guggenheim Museum in New York. View more on the Guggenheim YouTube channel
Watch also a video tour of Lin Tianmiao’s Beijing studio from the Studio International archive, 2015.
Cao Fei: Blueprint
Virtual tour of Cao Fei’s exhibition at the Serpentine Gallery, London
Cao’s first large-scale UK exhibition is a fantastical exploration of utopian and dystopian worlds, a collision of the real and the virtual, and a meditation on technological progress. Read David Trigg’s review.
Ragnar Kjartansson
Recorded April 10, 2020 in Reykjavík
Hirshhorn Artist Diaries. 100 artists have been asked to make a series of short video diaries to become part of the Hirshhorn’s record of the effects of the global pandemic on artists, their art-making practices and their views of the world.
Watch also the video diaries of Theaster Gates, Shirin Neshat and Tony Ousler.
Léon Spilliaert
Virtual tour of Léon Spilliaert at the Royal Academy of Arts, London
Read also Joe Lloyd’s review of the exhibition. “Ostend’s master draughtsman oscillates between retreat and escape, nocturnal and diurnal, imbuing the everyday with an eeriness.”
Tomás Saraceno – Particular Matter(s)
Palazzo Strozzi, Florence
Tomás Saraceno talks about Particular Matter(s). With Saraceno’s solo show Aria temporarily closed at Palazzo Strozzi, he is turning to online platforms to give a greater insight to particular artworks.
And read Veronica Simpson’s review of Tomás Saraceno: Aria. “Saraceno’s utopian visions for a future without fossil fuel or boundaries – and his admiration for spider technology - make for a compelling show.”
Marcia Hafif with John Silvis
Galerie Hubert Winter
Watch one of Hafif’s last interviews at her studio in Laguna Beach, 2017.
And view a virtual tour of the exhibition.
Together With Them She Went
Alice Walton with Anna Lucas
Exhibition online at Tintype, London.
Among the Trees
“One of the great joys of walking in a forest, is you give up any attempt to analyse it... you just enjoy the act of looking.”
A virtual tour of Among the Trees at Hayward Gallery with Director Ralph Rugoff.
Barbican Watchlist
Curators' Picks – Short Films
Kirsten Lepore, Hi Stranger, 2017. Animation, 2 mins.
Miguel Fernándes de Castro: Grammar of Gates (Gramática de las puertas), 2019
Whitechapel Gallery YouTube Channel
Temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic the gallery are featuring online screenings of film, video and animation as part of their Artists’ Film International series.
Gerhard Richter: Painting After All
Video tour of his exhibition at The Met Breuer
See also the feature-length documentary Gerhard Richter Painting, filmed mostly at his studio in Cologne
The Making of Liza Lou’s Kitchen
Whitney Museum of American Art
The artist talks about the making of her installation Kitchen, a tribute to the unsung labour of women throughout time. Created over the course of five years Kitchen presents a full-scale, exactingly detailed room encrusted with individually applied glass beads.
Transparent Things
Video walkthrough of this group exhibition at Goldsmiths Centre for Contemporary Art narrated by curator Natasha Hoare. Transparent Things uses Chapter 1 of Vladimir Nabokov’s novel as a script. In this brief text objects exert uncanny agency, pulling us back anecdotally and materially into their past, and catalysing radical perceptual shifts. This 'script' lends itself to an exploration of contemporary sculpture.
Aubrey Beardsley at Tate Britain
Exhibition Tour | Tate
Tate curators Caroline Corbeau-Parsons and Alice Insley discuss the iconic illustrator's short and scandalous career. Read also Beth Williamson's review of the exibition and A New Illustrator – Aubrey Beardsley, published in the very first issue of The Studio magazine in 1893.
Salvador Dali Home Movie (1954)
MoMA VIRTUAL VIEWS
Dali made this short 16mm film on the terrace of his villa in Port Lligat, Costa Brava, Spain and is one of nine films from MoMA’s Private Lives Public Spaces exhibition made available online
William Tillyer: The Golden Striker
“What else is there to do but work. I’ve had no problem ever finding things to do, and the thing that motivates me is painting”.
This documentary film follows British artist William Tillyer as he prepares new paintings for a series of major 80th birthday exhibitions held at Bernard Jacobson Gallery in 2018 and works on a number of collaborative projects.
A Film by Mark James.
Exclusive Online Screening (Work in Progress), for a limited period only.
Donna Huanca: Wet Slit
Simon Lee Gallery
Video walkthrough of the exhibition.
Read also Alexander Glover's 2016 interview with Donna Huanca.
“Memory is perhaps the most permanent architecture”. The Chicago-born artist discusses shedding skin, the idea of permanence, and being involved in Manifesta 11.
Andy Warhol at Tate Modern – Exhibition Tour | Tate
Curator-led video tour, filmed before Tate Modern closed.
There is a great deal of death in this exhibition but, ultimately, it is an overwhelming lust for life that permeates every room.
Read also Beth Williamson’s review of this exhibition
A personal message …
Portrait artist Patricia Guzmán shares her thoughts and fears concerning the Covid-19 pandemic from her home in Mexico City.
“I never imagined that one of my anxieties would be to feel fear once I stepped out of my door, to go out to the street, and be close to my fellow human beings.”
Helen Kirwan: perpetuum mobile
perpetuum mobile is an immersive three-screen video installation showing Kirwan’s live performances in the ancient cedar forests of Lebanon and on the Ustyurt plateau and Aral Sea regions of Uzbekistan. These were synthesised with her performances under water and other imagery to create an immersive montage of fragmented, interwoven images as a metaphorical meditation on memory and memorial. The soundscape was composed by Tom Lane with whom Kirwan has had a long-standing collaboration.
A personal message …
Brooklyn-based artist Anita Glesta sends a video message from her temporary studio in upstate New York. "I am reading about, and working on, what it means when a foreign substance … enters the body, and the fragility of being human"
View also Glesta’s The WATERSHED Project at the National Theatre, London 2015 and Navigating Memory, the Universe and Nothing, Studio International 2013.
The Spark Is You: Venice + London
Parasol unit foundation for contemporary art
Two group exhibitions of works by contemporary Iranian artists held concurrently at the 58th Venice Biennale and London in 2019.
Daniel Arsham: Paris, 3020
Perrotin #Unlocked
In this video Daniel Arsham talks about the making of Paris, 3020.
Read also Joe Lloyd’s review of Paris 3020 published before the lockdown.
This exhibition looks back to the art of the distant past and imagines how it might appear in the distant future. It is an extension of Arsham’s recurrent practice of ageing up emblematic objects and technologies of the past half-century into colourless, corroding husks.
Faustin Linyekula
BMW Tate Live Exhibition Performance
A one-off performance, My Body, My Archive, filmed in the now empty Tanks at Tate Modern following its closure to the public.
Christian Boltanski: Life in the making
Centre Pompidou, Paris
“…an artist marked by his history and a half-century of questioning on the role and voice of the artist in our societies”. For those of you who didn’t get to see the exhibition, watch this video walkthrough with Bernard Blistène, exhibition curator.
Rose Wylie – video interview, 2014
Studio International Archive
Surrounded by her wall-sized canvases and small graphite drawings (stored in paint-splattered plastic leaves), Wylie talked about her drawing, painting and thinking process, and the things that inspire and influence her work.