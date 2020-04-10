Art in the Time of the Pandemic

This solo exhibition follows a one-year stay as In House: Artist in Residence 2019 at the Gropius Bau, Berlin. “Addressing global systems of exploitation and extraction, her work turns a poetic and critical eye toward the circulation of people, flora and fauna as well as natural resources, especially minerals.” Gropius Bau, 10 July – 13 December 2020

Watch also Studio International's interview with Nkanga at the opening of Artes Mundi 8 in 2018. The artist talks about her inspirations for the works on show at Artes Mundi 8, and her enduring preoccupations with the reciprocity or interconnectedness of emotion and action around the world.