Published 12/11/2014

Agathe Sorel: studio tour

Agathe Sorel talks to Studio International about the work in her retrospective exhibition at the Studio of Contemporary Art, Forest Hill, London. Her work has been principally interested in the line, and its 3D – or even 4D – properties, which she has explored in print works and sculpture.

Agathe Sorel: Retrospective
Studio of Contemporary Art, Forest Hill, London
12 October – 12 December 2014 (viewing by appointment, contact sandra@sandrahiggins.com)

Presented by Anna McNay
Filmed by Martin Kennedy



