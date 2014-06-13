logo studio international
Published 13/06/2014 email E-MAIL print PRINT

Click on the pictures below to enlarge

Click on the picture below to watch the video

Royal Academy Summer Exhibition 2014

Royal Academy of Arts, London
9 June – 17 August 2014

Interviews by MK PALOMAR
Filmed by WILLIAM KENNEDY

Studio International visited this year’s Royal Academy Summer Exhibition before the party began, and talked to some key figures behind the scenes, responsible for this eclectic display of over 1,200 works of art. Some of the works are by renowned Royal Academicians, some by honorary Academicians – and others by those whose reputations are yet unknown.

And so this annual exhibition – first begun in 1769 – has become known as an example of democratic display, where those without reputation are exhibited alongside those who have, as Turner Prize-winner Grayson Perry explains with subversively playful wit, “got lucky and found an audience willing to pay for their work”.

The recently appointed Royal Academy artistic director, Tim Marlow, spoke to us about his role and future plans for the Academy. Edith Devaney, head of Summer Exhibition and contemporary curator at the Royal Academy of Arts, gave us her thoughts on this year’s exhibition.

Royal Academician Cornelia Parker spoke about her thinking behind the black and white gallery that she’s curated for this exhibition, and artist, Royal Academician and director of this year’s selection and hanging committee, Hughie O’Donoghue, talked to us about the process of hanging the show, his thoughts on making and viewing paintings, and the condition of painting today. 



studio international logo
Copyright © 1893–2018 Studio International Foundation.

The title Studio International is the property of the
Studio International Foundation and, together with
the content, are bound by copyright. All rights reserved.
studio international cover 1894
Home About Studio
Archive Yearbooks
Interviews Contributors
Video Cybernetic Serendipity
CyberArt Contact us
twitter facebook RSS feed instagram

Studio International is published by:
the Studio International Foundation, PO Box 1545,
New York, NY 10021-0043, USA