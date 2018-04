Drawn Together: Artist as Selector

The Jerwood Gallery Hastings invited Anita Taylor, dean of Bath School of Art and Design at Bath Spa University and the founder of the Jerwood drawing prize project, to curate an exhibition of drawings by artists who have been on the selecting panel for the Jerwood drawing show, which began in 1994 and is now approaching its 20th anniversary.

Taylor took us round the exhibition Drawn Together: Artist as Selector and spoke about a number of drawings in the show, including works by Ken Currie, Stephen Farthing, Michael Craig-Martin, Lisa Milroy, Avis Newman and Cornelia Parker.

Jerwood Gallery, Hastings

19 July – 15 October 2014

Presented by MK Palomar

Filmed by Martin Kennedy