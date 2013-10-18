logo studio international
Published 18/10/2013 email E-MAIL print PRINT

Click on the pictures below to enlarge

Click on the picture below to watch the video

Kara Walker: interview

Camden Arts Centre, London, 10 October 2013

by ANNA McNAY

At the opening of Kara Walker's first UK exhibition, we spoke to her about her work, which is a dark and, at times, sinister, exploration of race, gender, sexuality and violence in American history and society. Best known for her life-size black paper silhouettes, Walker’s work is often displayed in the form of cyclorama, with light projections causing visitors’ shadows to intermingle with the fictional – and factual – characters on the walls.

More recent works include puppet films telling open-ended narratives about the abuse of power. “I don’t know how much I believe in redemptive stories,” says Walker. “Triumph never sits still. Life goes on. People forget and make mistakes. Heroes are not completely pure, and villains aren’t purely evil. I’m interested in the continuity of conflict.”

Kara Walker: We at Camden Arts Centre are Exceedingly Proud to Present an Exhibition of Capable Artworks by the Notable Hand of the Celebrated American, Kara Elizabeth Walker, Negress
Camden Arts Centre, London, 11 October 2013 - 5 January 2014.

 



studio international logo
Copyright © 1893–2018 Studio International Foundation.

The title Studio International is the property of the
Studio International Foundation and, together with
the content, are bound by copyright. All rights reserved.
studio international cover 1894
Home About Studio
Archive Yearbooks
Interviews Contributors
Video Cybernetic Serendipity
CyberArt Contact us
twitter facebook RSS feed instagram

Studio International is published by:
the Studio International Foundation, PO Box 1545,
New York, NY 10021-0043, USA