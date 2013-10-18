Kara Walker: interview

Camden Arts Centre, London, 10 October 2013

by ANNA McNAY

At the opening of Kara Walker's first UK exhibition, we spoke to her about her work, which is a dark and, at times, sinister, exploration of race, gender, sexuality and violence in American history and society. Best known for her life-size black paper silhouettes, Walker’s work is often displayed in the form of cyclorama, with light projections causing visitors’ shadows to intermingle with the fictional – and factual – characters on the walls.

More recent works include puppet films telling open-ended narratives about the abuse of power. “I don’t know how much I believe in redemptive stories,” says Walker. “Triumph never sits still. Life goes on. People forget and make mistakes. Heroes are not completely pure, and villains aren’t purely evil. I’m interested in the continuity of conflict.”

Kara Walker: We at Camden Arts Centre are Exceedingly Proud to Present an Exhibition of Capable Artworks by the Notable Hand of the Celebrated American, Kara Elizabeth Walker, Negress

Camden Arts Centre, London, 11 October 2013 - 5 January 2014.