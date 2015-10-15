logo studio international
Stella Ioannou: interview

Now in its fifth year, the public art exhibition Sculpture in the City shows contemporary art pieces around London’s Square Mile. The co-director, architect and art manager Stella Ioannou talks about the exhibition

Studio International has come to the City of London to view Sculpture in the City 2015. Founded in 2010, Sculpture in the City is a collaborative enterprise between the City of London Corporation (the elected body that looks after the Square Mile’s global business district around St Paul’s cathedral), local businesses and the art world. “The point”, so the Sculpture in the City website tells us, “is to engage new audiences with works by established and emerging contemporary artists”. We spoke to co-director, architect and art manager Stella Ioannou.

Sculpture in the City 2015
City of London, London
September 2015 – May 2016

Interview by MK PALOMAR
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY



