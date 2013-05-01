logo studio international
Rock on Top of Another Rock

Serpentine Gallery, London
8 March 2013 - 6 March 2014

Placing one rock on top of another is a seemingly simple gesture, and, as the Swiss artistic duo, Peter Fischli and David Weiss, themselves said, an archaic means of man making his mark.

At the same time, Fischli also makes clear: “We wanted to make something that forces you to stop your car and get out to take a photograph.”

At about five and a half metres tall, this towering balancing act, just near the entrance to the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens, is certainly bound to make people stop and look.

Whether you admire it for skill, concept, or purely sheer audacity, these boulders are bound to be a talking point for the duration of their year-long commission.



