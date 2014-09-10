Pablo Bronstein: interview
Pablo Bronstein, whose Sketches for Regency Living graced the walls of the ICA in London this summer, has brought to life a sculpture based on the ideas of 18th-century architect Nicholas Hawksmoor. Bronstein’s creation is a grey beach hut, next to an empty container, with a non-functioning lighthouse extending above – and he explains to us why he hates beach huts and all things about them.
Pablo Bronstein, Beach Hut in the Style of Nicholas Hawksmoor
Folkestone Triennial
30 August – 2 November 2014
Interview by ANNA McNAY
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY