New Order: British Art Today

by ANNA McNAY

Long associated with its support for emerging artists and early recognition of talents to watch out for, the Saatchi Gallery is now launching a new programme of exhibitions with the aim of enabling young graduates, based in the UK, to see their work displayed in a museum environment.

The first exhibition in this series, New Order: British Art Today, showcases the work of 17 up-and-coming artists.

The works on display are disparate, ranging from sculpture to painting, oils to industrial materials, kings and politicians to underpants and banana skins, but they are united by their shared investigation of 21st century living, in a culture where we are perpetually bombarded by imagery.

Greta Alfaro

Steven Allan

Sara Barker

James Balmforth

Charlie Billingham

James Capper

Amir Chasson

Nathan Cash Davidson

Nicolas Deshayes

Amanda Doran

Alejandro Guijarro

Dominic From Luton

Wendy Mayer

Natasha Peel

Guy Rusha

Rafal Zawistowski

Tereza Zelenkova