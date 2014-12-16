logo studio international
Published 16/12/2014 email E-MAIL print PRINT

Click on the pictures below to enlarge

Click on the picture below to watch the video

Matt Copson: interview

Emerging artist Matt Copson’s alter ego is a vengeful fox named Reynard. Using ancient European folklore as inspiration, Copson has created a character that is both hateful and pitiful. Reynard has many manifestations, but at this year’s Bloomberg New Contemporaries exhibition he takes the form of a stylised drawing that changes colour hypnotically, accompanied by a voice-altered diatribe performed by Copson himself. With Reynard growling menacingly in the background, we spoke to Copson about his work and influences.

Bloomberg New Contemporaries 2014
Institute of Contemporary Arts, London
26 November 2014 – 25 January 2015

Interview by Emily Spicer
Filmed by Martin Kennedy



studio international logo
Copyright © 1893–2018 Studio International Foundation.

The title Studio International is the property of the
Studio International Foundation and, together with
the content, are bound by copyright. All rights reserved.
studio international cover 1894
Home About Studio
Archive Yearbooks
Interviews Contributors
Video Cybernetic Serendipity
CyberArt Contact us
twitter facebook RSS feed instagram

Studio International is published by:
the Studio International Foundation, PO Box 1545,
New York, NY 10021-0043, USA