Matt Copson: interview
Emerging artist Matt Copson’s alter ego is a vengeful fox named Reynard. Using ancient European folklore as inspiration, Copson has created a character that is both hateful and pitiful. Reynard has many manifestations, but at this year’s Bloomberg New Contemporaries exhibition he takes the form of a stylised drawing that changes colour hypnotically, accompanied by a voice-altered diatribe performed by Copson himself. With Reynard growling menacingly in the background, we spoke to Copson about his work and influences.
Bloomberg New Contemporaries 2014
Institute of Contemporary Arts, London
26 November 2014 – 25 January 2015
Interview by Emily Spicer
Filmed by Martin Kennedy