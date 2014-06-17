Click on the pictures below to enlarge
Maria Alyokhina: ‘The government media calls us enemies of the people … but I haven’t met anyone on the street who hates us’
İ Ata Doğruel: ‘I want to destroy the limits between life and art’
For her new performance at London’s Serpentine Gallery, Abramović is taking things one step further, removing the chairs, and simply wandering around among the 160 capacity audience, sometimes touching, sometimes interacting, for a duration of 512 hours.
We spoke to her ahead of the opening about why, for her, presence is so important, what she expects from this long durational performance, and why it leaves her feeling even more vulnerable than her early 1970s Rhythm works.
512 Hours
Serpentine Gallery, London
9 June 2014
Interview by Anna McNay
Filmed by Martin Kennedy
Marina Abramović, 512 Hours, will run at the Serpentine Gallery until 25 August 2014. Entry is free, but on a first-come, first-served basis.
Press View