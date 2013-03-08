Click on the pictures below to enlarge
Derek Boshier: ‘I think I’ve turned from pop artist to popularist’
Tate Modern, London
21 February – 27 May 2013
Written and presented by ANNA McNAY
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY
Readily admitting that “brushstrokes in painting convey a sense of grand gesture,” the artist, renowned for his works based on comic strips, advertising imagery, and hand-painted Benday dots, went on to correct that “in my hands, the brushstroke becomes the depiction of a grand gesture.”
The exhibition currently on show at Tate Modern, the first major Lichtenstein retrospective for 20 years, displaying over 125 of his paintings and sculptures, gives both space and credence to the study of his work as seeking to examine the meaning of artistic representation in an age of burgeoning mass reproduction.