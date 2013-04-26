logo studio international
Liane Lang: interview

Art First, London
11 April - 11 May 2013

Interview by ANNA McNAY
Filmed by MARTIN KENNEDY

Liane Lang’s works combine a mixture of photography and grotesquely lifelike silicon and rubber sculpture. Having recently undertaken a residency at the Memento Sculpture Park in Budapest, where she found herself amidst the supersized discarded sculptures of heroes from the Socialist era, her new works, currently on display at Art First, play with scale, status, and the act of iconoclasm.



